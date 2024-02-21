Amazon's Echo Smart Speakers and Earbuds Are Up to 46% Off for a Limited Time
Now is the perfect time to pick up a new Alexa device, with Amazon offering deep discounts.
Amazon is now selling a number of its popular Echo smart speakers and earbuds at discounted prices with up to 46% off. The Echo, Echo Studio, Echo Show 10 and more are all yours with big savings if you act soon -- before these prices come to a close.
It isn't every day that we can help you save up to 46% off anything, but right now that's the situation over at Amazon. Some of the company's most popular Echo smart speakers are now available at prices you won't want to miss. You won't have to enter any of those pesky discount codes or clip any annoying coupons, thankfully. But we don't know how long these deals are going to last, so be sure to pick up a bargain now before these prices are gone for good.
There are plenty of different deals to be had, so we won't get into each and every one of them here, but there are some that are worth paying special attention to.
The Echo Show 15 is a big display, designed to be hung on the wall. It has all the Echo features you'd expect but with an added slice of sci-fi magic thrown in. You'd normally pay around $280 for this device but if you order now you'll pay just $200.
Looking for something a little smaller? The fourth-gen Echo is now yours for just $55, down from $100, while the premium-sounding Echo Studio is also available with $45 off. It isn't just speakers that are discounted right now, though. The Echo Buds with ANC are also discounted with a huge 46% price cut, dropping them down to just $65.
Echo devices are among the most popular smart speakers around, but be sure to check out our collection of the best smart home deals if you're on the hunt for something like a new smart plug, bulb and more.
