Amazon's Echo Show Black Friday Bundles Add Smarts to Your Home for Less

We're one week out from Black Friday, but Amazon is done waiting. The online retailer has slashed prices on its Echo Show lineup of smart displays, bundling them with other great tech to upgrade your home. And the best part? You can save up to 64% right now, with the cheapest bundles starting at just $40.

Amazon's Black Friday sale officially kicked off this morning, offering massive savings across the board. If you're already invested in the company's Alexa ecosystem, adding an Echo Show is a no-brainer, especially at these prices. Whether you just want the smaller footprint of an Echo Show 5 for your bedside or want to invest in the premium Echo Show 10, you'll find plenty of options for every space in Amazon's lineup.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

For a smart display that doesn't take up too much space and can easily serve as your alarm clock or double as a digital photo display, the Echo Show 5 is a solid bet. You can score it, along with a Blink Mini indoor home security camera, for just $45 right now. That's only $5 more than grabbing the Echo Show 5 on its own.

But if you're searching for something more substantial, Amazon's Echo Show 10 is the best full-size display you can get. It has a ton of great features, including a 13-megapixel camera, a privacy shutter and a 10.1-inch HD display. Plus, it even has a motorized base so it can follow you as you move around the room. All these reasons and more helped the third-generation model earn a spot on our favorite smart displays roundup. And, right now, you can score one for just $160, with a Ring A19 smart bulb bundled in. That's the same price as the Echo Show 10 on its own, itself a $90 savings from list price.

There are other models available, too, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find the right fit for your space. And if you're looking to outfit your whole home, Echo smart speakers are up for grabs at deep discounts as well right now.