Amazon's Echo Show 5 Is Still on Sale for Just $5 More Than Its Prime Day Price

Save $45 on this Prime Day deal that's still standing.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, taking with it many great deals on Amazon products except for this one. The second gen 2021 release Echo Show 5 is still on sale after Prime Day for just $40. This smart display with Alexa and a 2MP camera comes in a charcoal color. On Prime Day, it was down to $35, but unless you have a time machine, that price means nothing today.

Echo Show 5
$40 at Amazon

While $40 isn't exactly the lowest price the Echo Show 5 has fallen, it's still a bargain considering the device is usually $85. The Show 5 has a 5.5-inch screen and is perfect for a bedside nightstand or coffee table. It's Amazon's smallest and cheapest display, so it sacrifices in places where more expensive versions thrive. One of those is the 2MP camera and the lack of an auxiliary jack. Still, the Echo Show 5 is able to set alarms, timers, calendars, play news broadcasts and weather forecasts, and is compatible with smart home devices.