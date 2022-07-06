Amazon's Echo Show 5 Falls to its Lowest Price Ever Ahead of Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Amazon's Echo Show smart displays add a touchscreen into the mix for a more visual Alexa experience, and with a 5.5-inch screen and a physical privacy shutter for the camera, the pint-sized Echo Show 5 is a perfect pick for a bedside nightstand. The second-gen model released last year usually sells for $85, but right now, Amazon Prime members can score one , saving them a cool fifty bucks.

That's one of the best early Prime Day deals we've seen on the Echo side of things, and it brings the second-gen Echo Show 5 down to the lowest price we've ever seen it selling for, $10 less than the previous low of $45.

As Amazon's smallest, cheapest smart display, there are admittedly some tradeoffs here. We weren't crazy about the camera quality when we tested it out for video calls, and we wish Amazon hadn't gotten rid of the auxiliary jack that allowed you to connect the first-gen model with a set of external speakers for better sound. Then again, if sound quality or camera quality are important to you, then you're probably going to be more interested in one of Amazon's larger, more powerful smart displays. (And hey, those are on sale, too.)

All of that said, there's a lot to like about the Echo Show 5, especially if you're just going to use the thing as a bedside alarm clock or a smart picture frame. It does either of those jobs perfectly well, and it comes with all of the same Alexa features and tricks you'd expect from any Echo smart speaker. You can ask it to set a timer, play your favorite playlist, dim your smart lights, show you the weather forecast, tell you a joke, you name it. And with the same 1.6-inch full-range speaker as the great-sounding fourth-gen Echo Dot, it's fully capable of putting out a room's worth of clear audio for music playback, audiobooks and more.

Oh, and if you're shopping for a kid, don't miss that the chameleon-colored Echo Show 5 Kids Edition is available at a nice discount now, too. Usually priced at $95, it's on sale for $55 off, bringing your final total at checkout to $40. That's another all-time low, and an even bigger discount than you're getting with the regular Echo Show 5.

In addition to the colorful design, the Echo Show 5 Kids Edition comes with clear parental controls and a free year of Amazon Kids Plus content for the device (those stories, games and educational activities cost $3 a month after that). Amazon also doubles the warranty to two years, so it'll replace the screen if your kid ever knocks it off the dresser and cracks it.