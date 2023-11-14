Amazon's Already Affordable Fire TV Sets Are Up to 45% Off in Pre-Black Friday Sale

Black Friday sales are always a good time to treat yourself to a new home theater upgrade, but today you don't even have to wait that long. Amazon is already offering deep discounts across its Fire TV range, including its Amazon Fire TV Soundbar.

There are multiple TV configurations available with a maximum 45% saving at the time of writing. However, we can't vouch for how long any of these prices are likely to remain on offer, so that's absolutely something to keep in mind if you're planning on making a purchase. These deals could all come to an end without any warning.

There are plenty of different options here so we're going to start with the one Amazon Fire TV Soundbar deal that you won't want to ignore. Normally $120, the 2.0 speaker supports DTS Virtual:X and is now yours for just $100.

Fancy a new TV to pair your new soundbar with? The biggest percentage discount is available on the 32-inch 2-Series, which is 45% off and now yours for just $110. Looking for something bigger? The 55-inch 4-Series is a 4K TV that's now just $340, a savings of $180. We loved the 4-Series' brightness, which earned it a spot on our list of the best budget TVs.

Don't worry if you don't see a deal that fits the bill. There are plenty of other Black Friday TV deals to choose from already with more launching every day as we get nearer the big day.