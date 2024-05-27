Amazon's Affordable Kids 7 Tablet Is Even Cheaper This Memorial Day

The Amazon Memorial Day deals are in full force right now and there are deals across multiple different brands and categories. If there's something that you've been putting off picking up there's a good chance that it's discounted in a Memorial Day deal somewhere, and that's the case for Amazon's popular Fire 7 Kids tablet, too. One of our favorite Kids' tablets, the Fire 7 would normally sell for around $110. But Amazon is currently offering your choice of three different colors with a full year of Amazon Kids Plus included for just $70 this Memorial Day. Not only is that a $40 discount, but it's also a 2024-low price.

The tablet itself has a large 7-inch display and a long-lasting battery that ensures you won't be reaching for the charging cable too often. It's designed for kids between the ages of three and seven and comes with a handy, rugged case that also has a kickstand built in. The whole thing is also backed by a two-year worry-free guarantee which means Amazon will replace the tablet should it break within that timeframe.

In terms of specifications, Amazon's 2022 Fire 7 Kids comes with 16GB of RAM and a quad-core chip that's up to 30% faster than the previous model. There's also 2GB of RAM to ensure that apps and games run quickly and smoothly, too. Amazon also notes that the tablet offers ad-free content while parental controls ensure that kids only see what parents want them to see.

Amazon hasn't said specifically when this deal is going to end but with the dreaded "limited-time" label in full force, we don't expect it to be available for long.