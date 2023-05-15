Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Gmail's New AI FeatureZelda Tears of the Kingdom, ReviewedApple Watch Ultra Deal15 Best Face SunscreensFind Movers You Can TrustBest Credit CardsBest Solar CompaniesVerizon 5G Home Internet
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Amazon Knocks $30 Off Its Basic Ring Video Doorbells and Bundles

Video doorbells make it easy to keep an eye on your home from anywhere, and right now you can grab one for as little as $70.

Max McHone
An Amazon Ring video doorbell and Chime speaker against a yellow background.
Amazon

Video doorbells are a simple and cost-effective way to protect your home, and right now, you grab one for your front door for even less. Amazon is currently offering $30 off its basic Ring models, so you can grab the standalone Video Doorbell for $70, or bundle it with a Ring Chime speaker for $95. There's no set expiration for these deals, so there's no guaranteeing how long they'll be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later. 

See at Amazon

With the Ring Video Doorbell, you can easily see who's coming and going from anywhere using the companion app on your phone, tablet, computer or Alexa-compatible smart display. It films in 1080p HD resolution, has night vision and is equipped with a built-in motion detector so it will provide real-time notifications whenever there's activity on your doorstep. It's easy to install wirelessly, though you'll have to remember to occasionally recharge the battery, or you can connect it to your home's existing doorbell wiring so there's no maintenance required. And when you bundle it with the Ring Chime, which is a compact outlet speaker, you can hear real-time alerts inside your home whenever someone arrives or rings your doorbell.

And for more home security bargains, you can check our our roundup of all the best security camera deals available now.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image