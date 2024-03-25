Amazon Big Spring Sale Freebie Gifts You a Smart Bulb When You Buy an Echo Speaker
Spend as little as $23 on an Echo device and kickstart your smart home with this smart bulb freebie.
Ready to upgrade your home with smart devices to simplify everyday tasks? Amazon is offering a free Amazon Basics smart bulb with select Echo devices right now, making it more affordable to make the leap. Prices start at just $23, but these deals won't last long.
Smart home devices can make life a bit easier, and if you've been holding off on basics like a smart speaker, now's the time to take the leap. Amazon has slashed prices on select bundles, featuring the company's own smart devices as part of its Big Spring Sale -- throwing in a free smart bulb with your purchase of an Echo smart speaker or Echo smart display -- with prices starting at just $23. The sale ends tonight, so be sure to snag yours soon if you want to score this offer.
Amazon's 4th-gen Echo is our pick for the best overall smart speaker you can buy. It offers solid sound and even won an Editors' Choice Award thanks to Alexa and the built-in Zigbee radio. It also alerts you if a smoke alarm sounds or if it detects the sound of glass breaking. Right now you can score one with a smart bulb for just $65, a $48 savings. And if you're looking for a budget smart speaker, you can't beat the 5th-gen Echo Dot. You can grab one with a bonus smart bulb for $30 less, bringing the amount you'll pay to just $35.
For smart displays that can act as an alarm, calendar, home hub, digital display, indoor cam and even a smart speaker, you can grab the Echo Show 8, one of our favorite smart displays, for just $100 or snag the smaller Echo Show 5 for just $75 right now. That's a savings of $63 and $28, respectively.
Looking for more savings on home upgrades? Check out our roundup of the best smart home deals happening now. And for major bargains, see our list of Big Spring Sale buys for under $25.
