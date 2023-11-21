Already Affordable TCL Phones and Tablets See Price Cuts of Up to 53% for Black Friday

If you're in the market for a new tablet or phone but don't want to spend a ton to get a flagship device from the likes of Samsung or Apple, TCL has a lot of solid budget options. And there are some great discounts as part of ongoing Black Friday sales that you can take advantage of, including as much as 53% off regular prices in some cases. Better yet, these devices don't require a lengthy carrier contract or trade-in to nab the savings.

If you'd like to grab a phone, one of the cheaper options is the TCL 30 Z, which is going for $80 instead of $100. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, both of which are on the budget end of things but for a phone that's only $80, that's not a bad deal at all. Of course, if you're willing to pay a little extra, you can grab the TCL 40XL for $198 which comes with 4GB of RAM and a much larger 128GB of storage, plus it has a 90Hz display, so you'll have a smoother experience when using it.

On the tablet front, the TCL Tab 10 has been discounted by 32% down to $119 and gives you a sizeable 10.4-inch screen running an FHD Plus resolution. That said, if you're willing to spend an extra $42, the TCL NxtPaper 11 has a bigger 11-inch screen, and better specs which include 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for you to work with. It's a great budget tablet option and you can grab it for $161 instead of the usual $290, which is a significant discount.

If the TCL devices don't do it for you, be sure to check out our list of the best Black Friday phone deals happening this mont.