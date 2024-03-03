Act Quickly to Get Up to 27% Off on Ecobee Smart Home Devices
Upgrading your home to make it a bit smarter can be expensive, which is why this sale on Ecobee devices is the perfect change to grab something at a better price.
You might be more familiar with Ecobee as the company that makes smart thermostats and mesh routers, but it actually does a lot more than just that. Ecobee offers a wide range of great home accessories you can grab, and it offers a solid ecosystem if you integrate them together. So if you already have an Ecobee device, it's worth checking out this sale on them.
Amazon is offering some of Ecobee's most popular products at prices you won't want to miss out on. You can currently save up to 27% off Ecobee smart home devices, and you can do it without using any of those annoying discount codes or coupons. However, these prices are unlikely to hang around for long, which means you'll want to act now to lock them in before they're gone.
We're seeing one of the biggest discounts on the Ecobee Smart Sensor for Doors and Windows, a product that comes in a two-pack for just $60 right now. That's $20 off its usual price of $80. These sensors can alert you via your phone whenever they are opened while they also make it easier to check whether you've left a window or door open -- perfect for those times when you've just gotten into bed and can't remember.
Anyone looking to kit out their entire home might want to take a look at the Ecobee Total Security and Savings bundle, because it comes with everything you could possibly need. It includes a smart doorbell camera, multiple door and window sensors and a smart thermostat -- all in a bundle that could be yours for $420, a price that saves you $70.
Smart thermostats are great for making sure you set the right temperature to save money. Ecobee's Enhanced model, which claims to help households save up to 26% on their heating and cooling spend, now costs just $169 (or $20 off) as part of this round of deals.
Not sure if these deals are for you? Not to worry -- we have a ton of smart home deals just waiting for your perusal, and we're sure there's something in there for everyone.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.
Upgrading to smart plugs, lights and speakers?
Add CNET Shopping