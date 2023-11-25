X
30% Off Everything at Bala Right Now Thanks to Early Cyber Monday Savings

This functional and aesthetically pleasing fitness brand has a cult following, and you can join in thanks to a significant sitewide discount.

Just when you thought Black Friday or Cyber Monday might pass you by, there's more! Right now the fitness accessory brand Bala, known widely for their wearable ankle and wrist weights -- Bala Bangles -- are having a 30% off sitewide sale. To get the discount add items to your cart and then use code: PLAYDAY30 to see the savings. 

Look for items like the bestselling Bala Bangles, currently knocked down from $65 to just $46. The popular 10-poundPower Ring(also available in other weights) drops from $89 to just over $62. Nab a set of 3-pound Bala Bars for $41 -- regularly $59. And instead of the usual price of $109, the 15-pound Bala Beamcomes in at just over $76. 

You'll also find recovery items like the Hourglass roller, the Bala mat and more accessories.  Stuck on what to buy? Check out the Holiday Gift Kits for bundled items. Whatever you do, don't wait. There's no telling exactly how long this sale will last, but we'll be updating this post to stay on top of it for you. 

