30% Off Everything at Bala Right Now Thanks to Early Cyber Monday Savings
This functional and aesthetically pleasing fitness brand has a cult following, and you can join in thanks to a significant sitewide discount.
Just when you thought Black Friday or Cyber Monday might pass you by, there's more! Right now the fitness accessory brand Bala, known widely for their wearable ankle and wrist weights -- Bala Bangles -- are having a 30% off sitewide sale. To get the discount add items to your cart and then use code: PLAYDAY30 to see the savings.
Look for items like the bestselling Bala Bangles, currently knocked down from $65 to just $46. The popular 10-poundPower Ring(also available in other weights) drops from $89 to just over $62. Nab a set of 3-pound Bala Bars for $41 -- regularly $59. And instead of the usual price of $109, the 15-pound Bala Beamcomes in at just over $76.
Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.
You'll also find recovery items like the Hourglass roller, the Bala mat and more accessories. Stuck on what to buy? Check out the Holiday Gift Kits for bundled items. Whatever you do, don't wait. There's no telling exactly how long this sale will last, but we'll be updating this post to stay on top of it for you.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers.
- Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: Early Deals Vetted by Experts
- Best Black Friday Deals So Far: CNET's Top Early Picks
- Walmart Black Friday Deals Available Now and Coming Soon
- Apple Black Friday Deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The best early Black Friday 2023 deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more