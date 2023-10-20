X
Pay Just $30 For a Microsoft Office Lifetime License and Advanced Training Bundle

Pick up a lifetime of Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows and a Microsoft training bundle for the incredible price of just $30

Microsoft Office 2021 Professional
Microsoft/CNET

Microsoft software has always been costly, no matter whether that's Windows or Office. If it's the latter that you need, we can help thanks to a great bundle that's currently being offered over at StackSocial. Sure, you can use the free version of Office but that doesn't always have all the features you need and buying a copy normally comes with a hefty one-time fee or a monthly subscription. But with StackSocial's latest deal, you can nab a lifetime license for Microsoft Office 2021 for just $30 And somehow that isn't all -- order now and you'll also get a training course bundled in at no extra cost. No more trying to work out how to make those pivot tables from poor-quality YouTube videos.

See at StackSocial

We've seen a few deals for Office crop up at StackSocial in the past, sometimes offered alone for Windows or Mac, or bundled with Windows 11 Pro. But at $30 this is just about as low as we tend to see it go. And then you have to factor in the free training course as well, making this double-good value. Just remember that this deal is only for Office on Windows, so no Mac versions here.

Like those previous deals, the same caveats apply here. The Office license provided is valid for one computer, so you can't install the apps across various machines in your home. And if that computer stops working or you upgrade to something else, you could run into a snag when trying to transfer it. For that reason, it's best to see the "lifetime" part of the license as referring to the lifetime of your PC. But versions of Stack's deal have been running for more than a year -- the one we bought in early 2022, for instance, still works fine. 

This Office package also doesn't include any OneDrive cloud storage, or include any of the newest features like the fancy new Microsoft Copilot AI. 

