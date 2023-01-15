12 Valentine's Gifts to Impress Her in 2023

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Valentine's Day is approaching, and you know what that means: It's time to show your partner you care with a token of your affection. Gifts aren't everything, but when it comes to romance, they're always welcome on Feb. 14. Wives and girlfriends appreciate a sweet gesture, but finding the perfect gift isn't always easy. Luckily, we've compiled a great gift guide so you're bound to find something she'll love.

Perhaps your valentine is the traditional type who'd love a box of candy or a pretty bouquet. If she prefers little luxuries, we've got a lovely perfume, or Barbie champagne flutes. If your love is the practical type, earbuds or some nice sweatpants might be more her speed. And if you're looking for jewelry, you can't go wrong with gold. Opt for a striking pair of studs or a sentimental locket to present on Valentine's Day.

Maurices The heart print on this 60x50-inch blanket is perfect for Valentine's Day, but your love will want to cozy up with it all year. It's perfect for snuggling on the couch to watch your favorite shows. The jacquard throw features a tassel trim and it's machine washable.

Nordstrom A French rose scent makes a lovely Valentine's Day gift. Luxury perfumer Diptyque creates gorgeous, elegant scents, and this 3.4-ounce bottle of Eau Rose contains one of them. Eau de toilette is lighter than a perfume, and this delicate rose scent is perfect for daily wear. If you're in the mood to splurge, add the hand and body lotion too.

Sugarfina Sugarfina's Love Letters Tasting Box is almost as fun to open as it is to eat. Open the 16 "letters" to discover a variety of Sugarfina treats, including Strawberry Champagne Bears, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, Long-Stem Roses, Eiffel Tower Gummies and more. If you're lucky, your lady might even share her stash!

Mattel If your gal is into the current Barbiecore trend (all things pink and plastic) or if she just enjoys a nice glass of champs, these flutes makes a great gift. This pair of gold metallic champagne flutes would look right at home in the Barbie Dreamhouse -- and that's the point! They're ready for gifting in a box Barbie herself would love.

Farmgirl Flowers Farmgirl Flowers ships beautiful bouquets, and their Vase, Vase Baby Mini is sure to delight any valentine. We love this arrangement for its bright blooms and custom 4-inch ceramic vase. There are 22 stunning flowers -- including romantic ranunculus and spray roses -- to admire in this bunch. Hot tip: Order now so there's time for delivery.

Carrie Hoffman Did you know that the "x" in "xo" is a kiss? These gold earrings are simple enough that she'll wear them all the time, but the design will remind her of your love. This pair is a Valentine's Day-themed gift, but it's nice and subtle. Carrie Hoffman's 14K X studs are available in yellow, rose and white gold.

Quince Whether your love is working from home or simply likes lounging, she'll appreciate a pair of luxe cashmere sweatpants. Quince makes an affordable option just under $100, and you can even get them in Valentine's Day-appropriate burgundy. If you want to impress her with an entire outfit, add the matching cashmere hoodie.

Le Creuset Le Creuset is known for its timeless kitchenware. If your love is a fan of the brand's quality stoneware, she'll swoon over this Valentine-themed mug collection. Choose a pink, red or white heart-dotted 14-ounce mug, and she'll think of you when she sips her morning coffee. Bonus: These mugs are dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

Uncommon Goods Here's a fun gift that's straight from the heart. This little box comes with 40 wooden tickets, each with treats and offers for your partner to redeem. Breakfast in bed? Massage? Her choice on movie night? Bonus: You can personalize the box with her name on the front.

Beats Battery Life Rated up to 6 hours Noise Canceling Yes (ANC) Multipoint No Headphone Type Wireless earbuds Water-Resistant Yes (IPX4 -- splash-proof) If your lady likes practical gifts, earbuds are a great way to go for Valentine's Day. She doesn't want chocolates, she wants sick beats! A sportier version of AirPods, Beats Fit Pro are a winning earbud option. Beats Fit Pro are flexible and stay put, and she'll get 6 hours of listening time on a charge. Read the full CNET review here.

Sarah Chloe The Alana diamond round locket from Sarah Chloe jewelry is a stunner. It's dainty and so is its price. There's a tiny diamond set in the gold-plated necklace (also available in silver), and there's space for two photos inside. Tip: Put a photo of yourself in the locket before you wrap it for a personalized, sentimental touch.