Thanksgiving 2022: Deals and Freebies from Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and More

Thanksgiving is Thursday, which means it's soon time to overindulge in turkey and all your favorite side dishes. Before you start fantasizing about your Thanksgiving dinner, though, know that restaurants and grocery stores alike, from Walmart and Dunkin' to Krispy Kreme and Wendy's, are serving deals and limited-edition treats to help you celebrate the holiday.

Here are all the places we've found with Thanksgiving discounts and limited-edition offers so far. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back as we find more deals.

Aldi

If you're on the hunt for Thanksgiving staples, consider heading to Aldi. For its Thanksgiving Price Rewind initiative, the grocery store is turning back the clock and offering select items at 2019 prices.

Shoppers can get up to 30% off on holiday favorites like appetizers, desserts, sides and drinks this month when they purchase products marked with Aldi's Rewind icon.

Baked By Melissa

In celebration of Thanksgiving, is offering a 25-pack of fall-themed cupcakes through Nov. 25. The Give Thanks cupcake box includes flavors such as Caramel Apple Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Brownie Cheesecake, Red Velvet Crumble, Triple Chocolate Fudge and the Black & White Cupcake.

The Give Thanks cupcake box costs $37, and Baked By Melissa is donating $1 to City Harvest, a nonprofit food rescue organization, for every batch purchased.

Baskin Robbins

When you think of Thanksgiving, you think turkey. But what about turkey for dessert? Baskin Robbins's bird-shaped ice cream cake is back. Priced at $45, the Turkey Cake can be preordered online and customized with your favorite ice cream flavors. You can also pick up a premade cake in stores.

Boston Market

Boston Market is celebrating Thanksgiving by offering a holiday meal for $16 per person. On Nov. 24, choose between a roasted turkey breast or half rotisserie chicken to be served alongside mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable stuffing, a dinner roll and a slice of apple or pumpkin pie.

Cinnabon



Cinnabon is celebrating the holiday season with something extra sweet. The cinnamon bun-maker is bringing back its cream cheese frosting take-home pints for $6. Plus, Cinnabon is also introducing a new chocolate version for $7.

Denny's

To celebrate Thanksgiving and Black Friday, Denny's is selling 150 limited-edition T-shirts that come with a delicious perk: free breakfast for a year.

Anyone who buys an Everyday Value Tee can claim a free Everyday Value Slam meal each day through Dec. 31, 2023. The Everyday Value Slam meal comes with two eggs, two strips of bacon or sausage links, as well as your choice of pancakes, french toast or biscuits and gravy.

The Everyday Value Tee costs $6, and will be available for purchase at 12 a.m. ET (9 p.m. PT) on Nov. 24 at .

Dunkin'

Free-coffee Mondays are back for Thanksgiving. Through Nov. 28, members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Dunkin' is also offering reward members one free Wake-Up Wrap or bakery item with the purchase of any medium or large drink. You can get a free order of hashbrowns when you buy any classic breakfast sandwich, as well.

El Pollo Loco



From Nov. 25 through Nov. 29, you can get a free $25 bonus gift card when you buy a $100 gift card from .

The Hershey Company

Hershey is offering a bunch of new treats this holiday season, including hot chocolate bombs with marshmallows and cinnamon chips, milk chocolate bars in festive wrapping and a tree-shaped gift box filled with Dr. Seuss's The Grinch-themed chocolate Kisses.

Insomnia Cookies

To welcome the holiday season, Insomnia Cookies is serving a collection of limited-edition sweet treats through Jan. 1. This includes cookie flavors like Deluxe Filled Hot Cocoa, Jinglebread, Red Velvet Cookies N' Cream and vegan Cinnamon Bun. The bakery is also offering several holiday-themed gift packs, cake and DIY decorating kits.

Jamba

Through Nov. 25, Jamba is offering its rewards members free delivery on orders $12 or more Rewards members can also get $2 off any two smoothies, juices or bowls from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27.

KFC

For Thanksgiving, KFC is deep-frying turkeys. You can order a 12- to 14-pound fried bird for $80 at participating restaurants in California, Colorado, Utah and Washington.

If you're also in the market for holiday side dishes, you can order the fast food restaurant's Holiday Meal or Family Feast. Priced at $100 and $120, respectively, these meal packs include the deep-fried turkey and sides.

Other than the turkey, the Holiday Meal comes with a gallon of mashed potatoes, gravy, cole slaw and 12 biscuits. The Family Feast comes with a gallon of mashed potatoes, gravy, mac & cheese, corn, 12 biscuits and a cake.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is turning pie flavors into doughnuts. To honor Thanksgiving, the doughnut-maker is offering flavors inspired by pecan, pumpkin, apple and lemon meringue pies.

Starting Nov. 25, Krispy Kreme is also ushering in its new Christmas flavors: Sugar Cookie, Gingerbread Cookie Crumb and the Red Velvet cake doughnut.

La Colombe Coffee Roasters

From Nov. 23 through Nov. 28, La Colombe Coffee Roasters is offering 30% off its coffee beans, canned lattes and everything else on its website. The company is also extending this deal to its cafes from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27.

Lidl

Members of Lidl's free loyalty program can get a basket of Thanksgiving dinner essentials for less than $30. The basket includes a 13-pound turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, pie crust, a gallon of milk and several other items to use to make your dinner.

Pieology Pizzeria

If you buy a $25 gift card from Pieology by Dec. 31, you'll get a $5 bonus gift card for free.

Popeyes

Get a Cajun-style Thanksgiving turkey from Popeyes delivered for $95 this year. The fast-food chain says its festive bird is "marinated with our signature blend of Louisiana seasoning, slow roasted and then flash-fried for a crispy coating."

Shake Shack

Through Nov. 30, Shake Shack is offering buy-one, get-one milkshakes when you order through the restaurant's app or website between 8 p.m. and close using the code SHAKENIGHT.

The restaurant is also offering a $0 delivery fee on all orders made through the Shake Shack app with code GETSHACK. This promotion is available through the end of the year.

ShopRite

ShopRite is offering Price Plus club members who spend $400 by Nov. 24 their choice of one free entree. You can pick from a frozen turkey up to 21 pounds, an Empire kosher frozen chicken up to 7 pounds or a 96-ounce Stouffer's frozen lasagna.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King is getting into the holiday spirit with two secret, festive smoothie flavors: Apple Pie and Snickerdoodle. These Thanksgiving-inspired flavors are available through the smoothie maker's app or website.

Taco Bell



If you've never ordered Taco Bell through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates or Grubhub before, you can score a free quesadilla when you spend over $15 on delivery for the first time through Nov. 30.

The fast-food chain is also bringing back a fan-favorite discontinued menu item. From Thursday through Nov. 30, you can order a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito.

Tim Hortons

Through Dec. 12, Tim Hortons rewards members can get a medium Peppermint Mocha Iced Capp for $1 when ordering on the restaurant's app or website.

The Peppermint Mocha Iced Capp is one of several minty drinks and limited-edition treats Tim Hortons is offering. The restaurant is also serving Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha Latte, Peppermint Mocha Cream Cold Brew and a tree-shaped donut for the holidays.

Walmart

Get a discount on turkey and other holiday accoutrements when you shop at . The retail giant is rolling back prices on several Thanksgiving-related items, including turkey, to 2021 prices.

Wendy's

Through Nov. 27, get a free order of fries with any carryout purchase ordered through the Wendy's mobile app. The fast-food restaurant is also offering $4 off any purchase over $20 when you order through its app.

For more Thanksgiving weekend tips, here is what we know about Amazon's Black Friday deals and how to stop porch pirates from stealing your packages.