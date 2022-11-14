Amazon's 48 Hours of Black Friday Deals Officially Kick Off on Nov. 24

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.
With less than two weeks until Black Friday officially arrives, we've already seen plans from a bunch of retailers. Amazon has been teasing early Black Friday deals on its site for a few days already and now the company has revealed more of what you can expect to find during its 48 hour shopping event. The deals will officially begin on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving and continue into Nov. 25 which is Black Friday itself. While Amazon hasn't revealed the full details of what we can expect, the company has given us a good look at what we can expect.
Some of the highlights of Amazon's device deals include:
- Save up to 70% on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo Show 15, Echo Dot (5th Gen), Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids, Echo Studio, and Echo Auto
- Save up to 60% on select Ring devices and bundles including Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and Ring Stick Up Cam
- Save up to 50% on Amazon Fire TV devices including Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series, Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick 4K Max
In addition to its own deals, Amazon has teased a number of other big deals. Some of them include:
- Save up to $100 on Fitbit smartwatches, fitness trackers, and scales
- Save up to 30% on select licensed FIFA World Cup Gear
- Save up to 30% on select Ray-Ban sunglasses and eyeglasses
- Save up to 30% on select Samsonite and American Tourister Luggage
- Save 25% on Carhartt Rain Defender® Special Edition Hoodies
- Save up to 25% on Koolaburra by UGG Shoes
- Save up to $70 on Meta Quest 2 and get two games for free
- Save $10 on Xbox controllers
- Save up to 50% on select lingerie and underwear from Savage X Fenty with Rihanna
- Save 50% on Amazon Collection diamond solitaire stud earrings
- Save up to 45% on select Sweaty Betty apparel
- Save up to 40% on select laptops, desktops, and monitors from HP and Dell.
- Save up to 40% on the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle
- Save up to 30% off select Peloton accessories and apparel
- Save up to 30% on Imagikids apparel, including brands like Disney, Marvel, and CoComelon
- Save up to 30% on De'Longhi Espresso Machines
- Save up to 30% on select premium haircare products from Rusk, Pureology, R+Co, Drybar, Moroccanoil, and ColorWoW
- Save up to 30% on select premium beauty products from Mario Badescu, OPI, Bioderma, and Jack Black
- Save up to 30% on select toys from Play-Doh, Transformers, and Nerf
- Save up to 30% on select YETI drinkware
- Save on select kitchen products from brands like Cosori, KitchenAid, Ninja, and Vitamix
- Save on living room furniture, mattresses, beds, and more from brands like Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight, Casper, and ZINUS
Amazon notes that during some periods of the event, the company will be showcasing new deals every 30 minutes. Some deals will be available in the lead up to Black Friday, and others will only be available during the big event. In an effort to help maximize your savings during Black Friday, Amazon will also be offering some new benefits for Prime members. These include:
- Save More with Gift Cards: This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Amazon customers will have access to Lightning Deals and promotional credit offers by purchasing gift cards from top brands such as Nordstrom and Uber. With a qualifying purchase, customers will receive 20% instant savings or up to $15 in Amazon promotional credit.
- Shop with Prime - CHASE Ultimate Rewards Prime: This holiday season, eligible Prime members can get 50% off purchases, saving up to $20 that can be spent over one or multiple transactions, when paying with Chase Ultimate Rewards November 24 -28 on Amazon.com. Visit amazon.com/chaseoffer to check eligibility and activate offer.
- Save on Take-Out: The holidays bring the perfect opportunity to order in and cozy up to entertainment with friends and loved ones. With access every day to unlimited streaming of movies and series on Prime Video, Prime members in the U.S. can also get $10 off a Grubhub order over $25 using the code GiveMe10. This deal is available November 25-28 and can only be used once. Prime members must be signed up for the existing free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial, available at amazon.com/grubhub.
- Set Up Personalized Deal Notifications: Customers can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit amazon.com/dealalerts on the Amazon app between now and the event to create deal alerts. Once the Black Friday event begins, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.
- Stock Up and Save in the Prime Section: Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, Prime members save 25% when they spend $50 on select everyday essentials from Amazon brands' Stock Up & Save program, helping them prepare for holiday entertaining.