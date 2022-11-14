Amazon's 48 Hours of Black Friday Deals Officially Kick Off on Nov. 24

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

With less than two weeks until Black Friday officially arrives, we've already seen plans from a bunch of retailers. Amazon has been teasing early Black Friday deals on its site for a few days already and now the company has revealed more of what you can expect to find during its 48 hour shopping event. The deals will officially begin on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving and continue into Nov. 25 which is Black Friday itself. While Amazon hasn't revealed the full details of what we can expect, the company has given us a good look at what we can expect.

Some of the highlights of Amazon's device deals include:

including Echo Show 15, Echo Dot (5th Gen), Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids, Echo Studio, and Echo Auto

including Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and Ring Stick Up Cam

including Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series, Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick 4K Max

In addition to its own deals, Amazon has teased a number of other big deals. Some of them include:

Save up to $100 on

Save up to 30% on select licensed FIFA World Cup Gear

Save up to 30% on select Ray-Ban sunglasses and eyeglasses

Save up to 30% on select Samsonite and American Tourister Luggage

Save 25% on Carhartt Rain Defender® Special Edition Hoodies

Save up to 25% on Koolaburra by UGG Shoes

Save up to $70 on

Save $10 on

Save up to 50% on select lingerie and underwear from Savage X Fenty with Rihanna

Save 50% on Amazon Collection diamond solitaire stud earrings

Save up to 45% on select Sweaty Betty apparel

Save up to 40% on select laptops, desktops, and monitors from HP and Dell.

Save up to 40% on the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle

Save up to 30% off select

Save up to 30% on Imagikids apparel, including brands like Disney, Marvel, and CoComelon

Save up to 30% on De'Longhi Espresso Machines

Save up to 30% on select premium haircare products from Rusk, Pureology, R+Co, Drybar, Moroccanoil, and ColorWoW

Save up to 30% on select premium beauty products from Mario Badescu, OPI, Bioderma, and Jack Black

Save up to 30% on select toys from Play-Doh, Transformers, and Nerf

Save up to 30% on select

Save on select kitchen products from brands like Cosori, KitchenAid, Ninja, and Vitamix

Save on living room furniture, mattresses, beds, and more from brands like Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight, Casper, and ZINUS

Amazon notes that during some periods of the event, the company will be showcasing new deals every 30 minutes. Some deals will be available in the lead up to Black Friday, and others will only be available during the big event. In an effort to help maximize your savings during Black Friday, Amazon will also be offering some new benefits for Prime members. These include: