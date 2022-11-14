Black Friday Deals Questions for Musk Best Amazon Deals Black Friday Scams Yellowstone Season 5 'Wakanda Forever' Post-Credits Scene Streaming Service Deals New Phones: Night Photos
Amazon's 48 Hours of Black Friday Deals Officially Kick Off on Nov. 24

The company will discount millions of products starting on Thanksgiving Day.

With less than two weeks until Black Friday officially arrives, we've already seen plans from a bunch of retailers. Amazon has been teasing early Black Friday deals on its site for a few days already and now the company has revealed more of what you can expect to find during its 48 hour shopping event. The deals will officially begin on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving and continue into Nov. 25 which is Black Friday itself. While Amazon hasn't revealed the full details of what we can expect, the company has given us a good look at what we can expect.

Some of the highlights of Amazon's device deals include:

In addition to its own deals, Amazon has teased a number of other big deals. Some of them include:

  • Save up to $100 on Fitbit smartwatches, fitness trackers, and scales
  • Save up to 30% on select licensed FIFA World Cup Gear
  • Save up to 30% on select Ray-Ban sunglasses and eyeglasses
  • Save up to 30% on select Samsonite and American Tourister Luggage
  • Save 25% on Carhartt Rain Defender® Special Edition Hoodies
  • Save up to 25% on Koolaburra by UGG Shoes
  • Save up to $70 on Meta Quest 2 and get two games for free
  • Save $10 on Xbox controllers
  • Save up to 50% on select lingerie and underwear from Savage X Fenty with Rihanna
  • Save 50% on Amazon Collection diamond solitaire stud earrings
  • Save up to 45% on select Sweaty Betty apparel
  • Save up to 40% on select laptops, desktops, and monitors from HP and Dell.
  • Save up to 40% on the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle
  • Save up to 30% off select Peloton accessories and apparel
  • Save up to 30% on Imagikids apparel, including brands like Disney, Marvel, and CoComelon
  • Save up to 30% on De'Longhi Espresso Machines
  • Save up to 30% on select premium haircare products from Rusk, Pureology, R+Co, Drybar, Moroccanoil, and ColorWoW
  • Save up to 30% on select premium beauty products from Mario Badescu, OPI, Bioderma, and Jack Black
  • Save up to 30% on select toys from Play-Doh, Transformers, and Nerf
  • Save up to 30% on select YETI drinkware
  • Save on select kitchen products from brands like Cosori, KitchenAid, Ninja, and Vitamix
  • Save on living room furniture, mattresses, beds, and more from brands like Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight, Casper, and ZINUS

Amazon notes that during some periods of the event, the company will be showcasing new deals every 30 minutes. Some deals will be available in the lead up to Black Friday, and others will only be available during the big event. In an effort to help maximize your savings during Black Friday, Amazon will also be offering some new benefits for Prime members. These include:

  • Save More with Gift Cards: This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Amazon customers will have access to Lightning Deals and promotional credit offers by purchasing gift cards from top brands such as Nordstrom and Uber. With a qualifying purchase, customers will receive 20% instant savings or up to $15 in Amazon promotional credit.
  • Shop with Prime - CHASE Ultimate Rewards Prime: This holiday season, eligible Prime members can get 50% off purchases, saving up to $20 that can be spent over one or multiple transactions, when paying with Chase Ultimate Rewards November 24 -28 on Amazon.com. Visit amazon.com/chaseoffer to check eligibility and activate offer.
  • Save on Take-Out: The holidays bring the perfect opportunity to order in and cozy up to entertainment with friends and loved ones. With access every day to unlimited streaming of movies and series on Prime Video, Prime members in the U.S. can also get $10 off a Grubhub order over $25 using the code GiveMe10. This deal is available November 25-28 and can only be used once. Prime members must be signed up for the existing free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial, available at amazon.com/grubhub.
  • Set Up Personalized Deal Notifications: Customers can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit amazon.com/dealalerts on the Amazon app between now and the event to create deal alerts. Once the Black Friday event begins, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.
  • Stock Up and Save in the Prime Section: Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, Prime members save 25% when they spend $50 on select everyday essentials from Amazon brands' Stock Up & Save program, helping them prepare for holiday entertaining.

Find The Perfect Gift

AllUnder $10Under $20Under $50Under $100Under $250
allmomsdadsgrandparentsfitnesstravelersteenspreteenstechgamingfoodieshomeromanticjewelrykids
107 results
Five S Kneading Massager
$35 at Amazon
Hydro Flask
$35 at Hyrdo Flask
Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$50 at Amazon
Fox in the Forest
$12 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 1
$50 at Amazon
Bokksu Japanese snack box
See at Amazon
State cashmere blanket throw blanket
See at Amazon
HyperChiller
See at Amazon
Nixplay smart digital photo frame
$20 at CB2
Online cooking classes
See at Online Cooking School
Washable Silk Tee & Shorts
See at Quince
Ouai Chill Pill Bath Bombs
See at Ulta
60 Hour Candle
See at TheraBox
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
See at Dyson
Mint & Lily Mama necklace
See at Mint & Lily
Sephora gift card
See at Sephora
Google Nest Hub
See at Google
Theragun Prime
See at Therabody
Matador NanoDry Towel
See at REI
Mixbook
See at Mixbook
Tiki fire pit
See at Amazon
Mario Badescu face spray set
See at Ulta
Flower delivery from BloomsyBox
See at BloomsyBox
Slip silk pillowcase
See at Amazon
Aarke water carbonator
$230 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Jacques Torres bonbons
$55 at Jacque Torres
A bouquet of exotic meats
$90 at Man Crates
Sarah Chloe diamond locket
$145 at Sarah Chloe
The Bouqs Co. Pixie bouquet
$99 at The Bouqs Co.
Sweet heart bamboo
$35 at Plants.com
Max Brenner chocolates
$37 at Max Brenner
Ingarden microgreens garden
$100 at Amazon
Shun Sora Japanese petty knife
$70 at Amazon
Wolf Circus Toni gold bracelet
$95 at Wolf Circus
Champagne Gummy Bears
$9 at Sugarfina
MakiMaki sushi roll kit for 2
$125 at MakiMaki
Cote des Roses rosé
$16 at Wine.com
Flavored Truffle Gift Box
$38 at La Maison du Chocolat
Barrel Aged Hot Hive Honey and Reaper Salt Series
$40 at Fuego Box
Carrie Hoffman X studs earrings
$290 at Carrie Hoffman
Wanna Date? sweet date spread
$12 at Uncommon Goods
Italian olivewood serving board
$17 at Sur la table
Three-piece cheese knife set
$20 at CB2
A delivery of fresh pasta
$25 at Goldbelly
Maison Miru heart nap earrings
$75 at Maison
Disney Plus Gift Subscription
$80 at Disney
DJI Minin 2 Fly More Combo
$600 at Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
$69 at Amazon
ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
$36 at Amazon
Perfect Pot
$165 at Our Place
Letterfolk Customizable Tile Mat
$75 at West Elm
Parks Project Candle
$36 at Parks Project
iPad Mini 2021
$500 at Best Buy
Crown & Paw Pet Canvas
$50 at Crown & Paw
Coravin Wine Preservation System
$150 at Target
Botley 2.0
$47 at Amazon
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine
$600 at Best Buy
Biolite TraveLight 135
$40 at Biolite
Blockaroo Blocks
$40 at Amazon
Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion Board Game
$32 at Amazon
JBL Go 3
$50 at Amazon
Illy Y3.3 Espresso and Coffee Machine
$149 at Amazon
Lenovo Smart Clock
$35 at Best Buy
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
$79 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Corvette
$30 at Amazon
Madewell Transport Tote
$178 at Madewell
Lunya Silk Sleep Mask
$48 at Lunya
Lite-Brite
$13 at Target
Lodge Cast-Iron Grill Pan
$20 at Amazon
Wyze Cam v3
$36 at Amazon
Apple AirPods 3
$169 at Amazon
EarFun Air Pro 2
$80 at Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM4
$250 at Walmart
Sony PlayStation 5
$499 at Amazon
Roku Express 4K Plus
$39 at Amazon
Apple iPad 2021 (9th generation)
$299 at Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
$530 at Amazon
MacBook Air M1
$1,000 at Best Buy
Bose SoundLink Flex
$150 at Best Buy
Dell G15
$1,100 at Best Buy
HP Pavilion Aero 13
$1,000 at HP
Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1)
$850 at Best Buy
Mosaic Plant-Based Meal Delivery
$70 at Mosaic
Trade Coffee Subscription
$40 at Trade
Vizio MQ7 65-inch
$1,000 at Amazon
Apple Watch SE
$269 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
$399 at Best Buy
Atlas Tea Club
$199 at Atlas Tea Club
iPhone 11
$499 at Apple
iPhone 13
$799 at Apple
Fitbit Charge 5
$179 at Amazon
Google Pixel 6
$599 at Amazon
iPhone 13 Pro
$999 at Apple
LG C1 OLED 65-inch
$1,797 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
$1,166 at Amazon
TCL Series 4 TV 65-inch
$529 at Amazon
TCL Series 6 TV 65-inch
$999 at Amazon
Theragun Mini
$199 at Amazon
Best of Dylan's Candy Bar Gift Basket
$100 at Dylan's Candy Bar
The Mirror
$1,495 at Mirror
Echo Dot with Clock
$60 at Amazon
Croissant Light
$19 at Amazon
Spanish-style Wine Glasses
$20 at Amazon
Nintendo Switch OLED
$350 at Amazon
Xbox Series X
$499 at Amazon