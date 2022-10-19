New iPad and iPad Pro Pixel Watch vs. Galaxy Watch 5 New Apple TV 4K Box Apply for Student Loan Relief Sims 4 Base Game Is Free Rolls-Royce Spectre EV McDonald's Boo Buckets Top 5 Dog Breeds
Culture

Popeyes Cajun-Style Thanksgiving Turkeys Are Now Available for Delivery

The frozen holiday entrees will start shipping on Oct. 24.

Dan Avery headshot
Dan Avery
Popeyes Cajun-Style Thanksgiving Turkey and sides
Popeyes will start delivering its Cajun-style Thanksgiving turkeys on Oct. 24.
Popeyes

The chicken sandwich wars may still be raging, but Popeyes is taking a respite in time for the holidays: For the first time, the Louisiana-based chain is offering to deliver its Cajun-style Thanksgiving turkeys to your house.

Customers can head to thecajunfix.popeyes.com to place an order, with deliveries beginning Oct. 24. According to Popeyes, the frozen turkeys should arrive in one to three business days. (Delivery is only available in the continental US.)

The holiday birds retail for $95 including delivery. But what makes them Cajun-style? According to the Popeyes website, the turkeys are "marinated with our signature blend of Louisiana seasoning, slow roasted and then flash-fried for a crispy coating."

After it's properly thawed and cooked, each turkey should serve 8 to 12 people, the company said. 

If you're looking to save some money, you can avoid the built-in delivery fee by picking up a turkey at a participating Popeyes location. Last year, some were going for as little as $40, according to Food & Wine.

