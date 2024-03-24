Stores Closed On Easter Sunday 2024: Target, Costco, and More

Easter Sunday isn't necessarily a major shopping holiday like Black Friday and even Presidents Day are, but that doesn't mean that you won't be itching to hit your favorite retailer this weekend.

Whether it's a new outfit to wear on Sunday, some last minute additions to Easter dinner or some candy and goodies for an Easter egg hunt -- you might need to make some last-minute shopping trips.

Read on to find out which big box retailers are and aren't open this holiday weekend. For more here's our picks for the best meal kit delivery service.

Stores that are closed on Easter Sunday

It's not always the case that stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, and this year, it seems like there are more retailers remaining open than not. Here are the important closures you'll want to remember this Easter:

Aldi

Publix

Costco

H-E-B

Sam's Club

Target

Stores that are open on Easter Sunday

While these stores are still open on Easter Sunday, there's a good chance they might be operating with reduced hours. We've tried to cover any alternative opening and closing times here, but call ahead to your local retailers to see their store's specific holiday hours. Here's what will be open this Easter:

CVS

Dollar General

Home Depot (check individual locations for hours)

Kroger (check individual locations for hours)

Trader Joe's

Walgreens (check individual locations for hours)

Walmart

Whole Foods (check individual locations for hours)

