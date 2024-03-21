42 Home and Kitchen Deals to Get You Ready for Spring
Spring sales are popping off and that means cheap air fryers, vacuums, Turkish bath towels and more.
Amazon's spring sale is on to day two but the home and kitchen deals are still very much tier 1. We found price drops on air fryers, bath towels, vacuums and air purifiers that rival those on Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day.
There are truly thousands of live home and kitchen deals to parse through with more dropping every hour. We've combed through them using reliable price trackers to pull out the great home and kitchen deals and leave the fakeouts behind. The best live deals right now include a few of our favorite kitchen gear, vacuums, push-button espresso machines, home security devices and small appliances.
See the best kitchen and home deals on Amazon and other retailers right now. Check back often, as we'll be updating this page as new deals drop. For more, see the 19 best home security deals and the best laptop deals during Amazon's big spring sale.
Best Amazon vacuum deals
Do your spring cleaning like a pro with one of these excellent vacuums, all on major discount right now.
Vacuums from Dyson's V series consistently land at the top of our list of best vacuums. This model has a whopping 220 volts of power, and LCD screen and 60 minutes of runtime on one charge. Plus, it's a Dyson so you can bet it'll give you many years of service.
This is one of our top-rated vacuums, after putting more than 20 models through exhaustive testing. It's a great deal at its normal price but a total no-brainer with this discount.
More Amazon vacuum deals
- Tineco S3 Breeze Floor wet-dry vac: $259 (save $110)
- Tineco Pure One S15 Pet Smart cordless vac: $349 (save $151)
- Tineco Smart floor cleaner and mop: $315 (save $135)
- Dirt Devil corded bagless stick vac: $29 (save $25)
- Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro corded vac: $150 (save $100)
- Dyson V11 cordless vac: $443 (save $277)
- Roborock Q5 robot vac: $220 (save $210)
- Roborock Q7 Max robot vac: $460 (save $410)
- Eufy BoostIQ robot vac: $140 (save $110)
Best kitchen deals on Amazon
Spring is the perfect time to bag some new grilling tools and gear to keep hydrated with warm weather ahead.
Cosori makes powerful air fryers with intuitive dials. This compact cooker is perfect for making oil-free wings, fries and tender chicken for a household of two or three.
This is the best water filter pitcher we tested, removing 100% of total dissolved solids from tap water. It's a few more bucks than Brita but does a better job churning out fresh H2O.
More Amazon kitchen deals
- Solimo coffee pods for Keurig (100 count): $34 (save $9)
- Farberware microwave: $80 (save $20)
- Brita Metro water filter pitcher: $18 (save $8)
- Brita refill filters (pack of 4): $23 (save $3)
- Hamilton Beach egg poacher: $14 (save $3)
- CamelBak 20-ounce insulated water bottle: $19 (save $6)
- CamelBak eddy water bottle with straw: $16 (save $14)
- Nespresso Vertuo coffee maker with milk frother: $175 (save $75)
There's a reason this easy ice cream maker foes viral on social media every summer. Grab one while it's 25% off at Walmart.
Even more kitchen deals
- Comfee retro microwave: $110 (save $15)
- Phillips 3200 automatic espresso machine: $600 (save $200)
- Cuisinart Petit Gourmet portable gas grill: $90 (save $60)
- Carote nonstick cookware set: $60 (save $40)
- Crock-Pot cook and carry slow cooker: $60 (save $10)
- Cup holder and bottle opener for grill: $13 (save $4)
- Stainless steel grilling tools (5 pieces): $32 (save $14)
- Keurig K-Express coffee maker: $70 (save $20)
- Miyake Japanese chef's knife: $45 (save $30)
- Cuisinart mini food processor: $30 (save $10)
Best Amazon home deals
This is the slightly updated version of our top-rated air purifier. We set off a smoke bomb and the BlueAir max removed more particles than the rest of the pack. It comes in at just $136 during the spring sale.
More Amazon home deals
- Dyson Hot+Cool heater and fan: $330 (save $140)
- Levoit air purirfier: $84 (save $15)
- Lavish storage side tables: $90 (save $55)
- Coway Airmega 400 purifier: $350 (save $145)
- Coway Airmega AP purifier: $141 (save $89)
- Dreo tower fan: $63 (save $7)
- Cotton Paradise Turkish cotton towels (set of 6): $34 (save $29)
- Dreo smart desk fan: $72 (save $8)
- Neo ergonomic office chair: $100 (save $76)