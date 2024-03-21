X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

42 Home and Kitchen Deals to Get You Ready for Spring

Spring sales are popping off and that means cheap air fryers, vacuums, Turkish bath towels and more.

David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's spent more than a decade covering all things edible, including meal kit services, food subscriptions, kitchen tools and cooking tips. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the food business, including as a line cook in Rhode Island where he once made a steak sandwich for Lamar Odom. Right now, he's likely somewhere stress-testing a blender or researching the best way to make bacon. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tools, appliances, food science, subscriptions and meal kits.
See full bio
David Watsky
3 min read
$499 at Amazon
dyson-v11
Dyson V11 cordless stick vac: $433
Save $277
$189 at Amazon
Tineco A11 Hero
Tineco A11 Pet cordless vacuum: $190
Save $100
Amazon Spring Sale
$50 at Amazon
cosori air fryer
Cosori 2.1-quart air fryer: $50
Save $10
$31 at Amazon
screen-shot-2022-02-14-at-10-33-31-am.png
ZeroWater filter pitcher: $31
Save $7
$149 at Walmart
Ninja CREAMi Deluxe
Ninja Creami ice cream maker: $149
Save $50
$136 at Amazon
The BlueAir Blue Pure 311i Max air purifier sits on a table in front of a wooden wall. It's CNET's top-rated air purifier for medium-sized spaces, and our top overall pick for most shoppers.
Blueair Blue Pure 411 Max air purifier: $136
Save $34

Amazon's spring sale is on to day two but the home and kitchen deals are still very much tier 1. We found price drops on air fryers, bath towels, vacuums and air purifiers that rival those on Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day. 

There are truly thousands of live home and kitchen deals to parse through with more dropping every hour. We've combed through them using reliable price trackers to pull out the great home and kitchen deals and leave the fakeouts behind. The best live deals right now include a few of our favorite kitchen gearvacuums, push-button espresso machines, home security devices and small appliances.

Several Eureka vacuum cleaners are displayed against an orange background.

Vacuum deals are a major theme for Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

 Eureka/CNET

See the best kitchen and home deals on Amazon and other retailers right now. Check back often, as we'll be updating this page as new deals drop. For more, see the 19 best home security deals and the best laptop deals during Amazon's big spring sale.

Best Amazon vacuum deals

Do your spring cleaning like a pro with one of these excellent vacuums, all on major discount right now.
Dyson

Dyson V11 cordless stick vac: $433

Save $277

Vacuums from Dyson's V series consistently land at the top of our list of best vacuums. This model has a whopping 220 volts of power, and LCD screen and 60 minutes of runtime on one charge. Plus, it's a Dyson so you can bet it'll give you many years of service.

$499 at Amazon
Brian Bennett/CNET

Tineco A11 Pet cordless vacuum: $190

Save $100

This is one of our top-rated vacuums, after putting more than 20 models through exhaustive testing. It's a great deal at its normal price but a total no-brainer with this discount.

Amazon Spring Sale
$189 at Amazon

More Amazon vacuum deals

Best kitchen deals on Amazon

Spring is the perfect time to bag some new grilling tools and gear to keep hydrated with warm weather ahead.
Cosori

Cosori 2.1-quart air fryer: $50

Save $10

Cosori makes powerful air fryers with intuitive dials. This compact cooker is perfect for making oil-free wings, fries and tender chicken for a household of two or three.

$50 at Amazon
ZeroWater

ZeroWater filter pitcher: $31

Save $7

This is the best water filter pitcher we tested, removing 100% of total dissolved solids from tap water. It's a few more bucks than Brita but does a better job churning out fresh H2O.

$31 at Amazon

More Amazon kitchen deals
Ninja/CNET

Ninja Creami ice cream maker: $149

Save $50

There's a reason this easy ice cream maker foes viral on social media every summer. Grab one while it's 25% off at Walmart.

$149 at Walmart

Even more kitchen deals

Best Amazon home deals
Gianmarco Chumbe/CNET

Blueair Blue Pure 411 Max air purifier: $136

Save $34

This is the slightly updated version of our top-rated air purifier. We set off a smoke bomb and the BlueAir max removed more particles than the rest of the pack. It comes in at just $136 during the spring sale.

$136 at Amazon $136 at Best Buy $145 at Target

More Amazon home deals