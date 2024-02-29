X
48 Must-Have Easter Gifts and Basket Fillers That Aren't Junk

These Easter basket gifts are actually worth buying and won't wind up in the trash.

img-2733
img-2733
Easter falls on March 31 this year, which is why we're already seeing store displays bursting with bags of jelly beans, plastic eggs and every flavor of Peeps you could possibly imagine. Easter baskets are a fun tradition, but it's also easy to get carried away and spend your money on a bunch of silly trinkets that wind up in the trash. One of my biggest pet peeves is an Easter basket filled with knick-knacks that no one really wants or needs. 

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

If you're looking for some fun Easter basket ideas that aren't just junk, we've compiled a list of tried-and-true favorites. Whether your kid is into crafting, playing games, reading, building, science or is an aspiring chef, these are some unique gift ideas to add to your family's Easter baskets.

jellcat-bashful-bunny
Jellycat

Jellycat Bashful Bunny

A perfectly huggable stuffy

Jellycat stuffies are beloved for their softness and high-quality design. This Bashful Bunny comes in a variety of sizes and colors, from beige to pink and cherry blossom. 

$28 at Amazon $43 at Walmart
steiff-duck
Steiff

Steiff Duckling

A forever friend

Or you can skip the bunny and get a little more creative. This Steiff duck isn't quite as huggable, but it's a stuffy they'll treasure forever.

$35 at Amazon

More Easter stuffies:

pottery barn bunny buckets
Pottery Barn Kids

Long-Eared Bunny Easter treat bucket

A quality basket

Don't forget the most important part: You'll need to start with a quality basket. If you're looking for a beautiful basket that you can use year after year, these plush bunny buckets from Pottery Barn Kids can't be beat. They come in pink, white or taupe, and you can get your child's name engraved on a fuzzy ear for no extra charge.

$39 at Pottery Barn Kids
michaels basket
Michaels

Willow basket

A traditional alternative

If you're looking for a more of a DIY option, this standard willow basket from Michaels is affordable, durable and reusable. It also comes in white.

$12 at Michaels

More baskets and accessories:

lego-white-rabbit.png
Lego

Lego Creator 3-in-1 White Rabbit set

For builders and creators

Lego is awesome, no matter your age. Lego Creator 3-in-1 sets make particularly great gifts since they're ultraversatile and can be used again and again. This three-in-one bunny is perfect for Easter. Once kids (or adults!) are done building the white rabbit, they can try their hand at the cockatoo or the baby seal.

$20 at Best Buy $16 at Walmart
flowers-in-watering-can-lego
Lego

Lego Flowers in Watering Can

Colorful and customizable

Another Lego Creator three-in-one, this colorful set isn't just a watering can. It can also be transformed into a rainboot or a pair of birds.

$30 at Amazon $30 at Best Buy $36 at Walmart

More for builders and creators:

chocolatepen

Chocolate pen

For the junior chef

If you've got a budding chef in your home, this nifty tool makes it easy and fun to decorate cakes, cookies and other treats. Kids can choose from various colors and draw all sorts of words and designs. It also comes with 40 molds to create hearts, stars, sea creatures and more. A warming tray keeps chocolate gooey as the battery-powered pen refills itself by sucking up the sweet stuff into the cartridge. 

$30 at Amazon

More for junior chefs:

lush-happy-egg-set
Lush

Lush Happy Egg gift set

Lather up

When it comes to bath gift sets, trendy brand Lush is tops. This set is packaged in a bright reusable tin and comes with Rock Star Rabbit soap, a Rainbow bubble bar, Conga shower jelly and a toffee-scented Golden Egg shower gel and bath bomb.

$63 at Lush

More bath-time fun:

butterfly garden
Insect Lore

Insect Lore Butterfly Garden

For science and nature lovers

Spring is the perfect time to share this activity with your kids. They'll love watching the caterpillars grow, form chrysalides and transform into butterflies. Once the caterpillars become butterflies, you feed them for a couple of days and then release them into your garden. This kit comes with five baby caterpillars, a 12-inch-tall pop-up mesh habitat, sugar packets to make nectar, and a feeding dropper. (Be advised that if you order this kit through Amazon, you'll need to send in a coupon to order the caterpillars separately.)

$25 at Amazon

More for science and nature lovers:

calico-critters
Calico Critters

Calico Critters Sweetpea Rabbit Family

For imaginative play

Calico Critters aren't cheap, but they're worth it for the hours of imaginative play. This bunny set is perfect for Easter and is a great starter set for anyone who's new to the world of Calico Critters.

$20 at Amazon
furby-purple-toy-2023
Amazon

Furby interactive plush toy

A new twist on a classic

Furby is back -- and better than ever. The newest version of the iconic toy answers to five different voice commands that activate dance moves and games, and it comes with more than 600 unique responses. It also can communicate with other Furbies and is just downright adorable. 

$42 at Amazon

More basket-worthy toys:

peter rabbit mache egg
Williams Sonoma

Peter Rabbit Easter Mache Egg

An all-in-one egg

As usual, Williams Sonoma gets an A-plus for presentation. Its Peter Rabbit papier-mâché egg features a gorgeous illustration on the outside. Inside you'll find all sorts of delectable treats, including a chocolate bunny, sour jelly beans, marshmallow twists, sugar-sanded gummy eggs and foiled chocolate eggs. The best part is that the papier-mâché egg can be used again, year after year. Just fill it up with your own sweets next year.

$30 at Williams Sonoma

More sweet treats:

sushi-go
Gamewright

Sushi Go

A card game for the whole family

Sushi Go is a delightful game, and it's surprisingly easy to learn. Each player is given a hand of cards. They then choose one card, and pass the rest to the player next to them. The goal is to earn as many points as possible by creating delectable sushi creations. It's a simple game, but it quickly gets everyone engaged, even if they're not a "game person."

$12 at Amazon

More games:

peter-rabbit
Amazon

The Tale of Peter Rabbit: A Story Board Book

A timeless classic

This board book is an abbreviated version of the original, but it's beautifully illustrated and a perfect introduction to Peter and his siblings, Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-tail.

$6 at Amazon
snuggle-bunny-book
Pottery Barn

My Snuggle Bunny personalized book

For baby's first Easter

A perfect gift for a young child, this sweet book can be personalized with their name throughout. Pair it with one of the stuffies above for the ultimate gift.

$35 at Amazon

More picture books:

bunny ears
Pottery Barn Kids

Bunny ears

The ultimate photo prop

Don't forget the bunny ears! If you search for "bunny ears" on Amazon, chances are you'll find hundreds of varieties of wearable bunny ears. But the bunny ears from Pottery Barn Kids are far better than anything you'll find elsewhere. The ears are made of a soft faux fur, and they come in taupe, pink and white. Perfect for those adorable Easter pics.

$20 at Pottery Barn Kids