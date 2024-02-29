48 Must-Have Easter Gifts and Basket Fillers That Aren't Junk

Easter falls on March 31 this year, which is why we're already seeing store displays bursting with bags of jelly beans, plastic eggs and every flavor of Peeps you could possibly imagine. Easter baskets are a fun tradition, but it's also easy to get carried away and spend your money on a bunch of silly trinkets that wind up in the trash. One of my biggest pet peeves is an Easter basket filled with knick-knacks that no one really wants or needs.

If you're looking for some fun Easter basket ideas that aren't just junk, we've compiled a list of tried-and-true favorites. Whether your kid is into crafting, playing games, reading, building, science or is an aspiring chef, these are some unique gift ideas to add to your family's Easter baskets.

Steiff Steiff Duckling A forever friend Or you can skip the bunny and get a little more creative. This Steiff duck isn't quite as huggable, but it's a stuffy they'll treasure forever. $35 at Amazon

Pottery Barn Kids Long-Eared Bunny Easter treat bucket A quality basket Don't forget the most important part: You'll need to start with a quality basket. If you're looking for a beautiful basket that you can use year after year, these plush bunny buckets from Pottery Barn Kids can't be beat. They come in pink, white or taupe, and you can get your child's name engraved on a fuzzy ear for no extra charge. $39 at Pottery Barn Kids

Michaels Willow basket A traditional alternative If you're looking for a more of a DIY option, this standard willow basket from Michaels is affordable, durable and reusable. It also comes in white. $12 at Michaels

Chocolate pen For the junior chef If you've got a budding chef in your home, this nifty tool makes it easy and fun to decorate cakes, cookies and other treats. Kids can choose from various colors and draw all sorts of words and designs. It also comes with 40 molds to create hearts, stars, sea creatures and more. A warming tray keeps chocolate gooey as the battery-powered pen refills itself by sucking up the sweet stuff into the cartridge. $30 at Amazon

Lush Lush Happy Egg gift set Lather up When it comes to bath gift sets, trendy brand Lush is tops. This set is packaged in a bright reusable tin and comes with Rock Star Rabbit soap, a Rainbow bubble bar, Conga shower jelly and a toffee-scented Golden Egg shower gel and bath bomb. $63 at Lush

Insect Lore Insect Lore Butterfly Garden For science and nature lovers Spring is the perfect time to share this activity with your kids. They'll love watching the caterpillars grow, form chrysalides and transform into butterflies. Once the caterpillars become butterflies, you feed them for a couple of days and then release them into your garden. This kit comes with five baby caterpillars, a 12-inch-tall pop-up mesh habitat, sugar packets to make nectar, and a feeding dropper. (Be advised that if you order this kit through Amazon, you'll need to send in a coupon to order the caterpillars separately.) $25 at Amazon

Calico Critters Calico Critters Sweetpea Rabbit Family For imaginative play Calico Critters aren't cheap, but they're worth it for the hours of imaginative play. This bunny set is perfect for Easter and is a great starter set for anyone who's new to the world of Calico Critters. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Furby interactive plush toy A new twist on a classic Furby is back -- and better than ever. The newest version of the iconic toy answers to five different voice commands that activate dance moves and games, and it comes with more than 600 unique responses. It also can communicate with other Furbies and is just downright adorable. $42 at Amazon

Williams Sonoma Peter Rabbit Easter Mache Egg An all-in-one egg As usual, Williams Sonoma gets an A-plus for presentation. Its Peter Rabbit papier-mâché egg features a gorgeous illustration on the outside. Inside you'll find all sorts of delectable treats, including a chocolate bunny, sour jelly beans, marshmallow twists, sugar-sanded gummy eggs and foiled chocolate eggs. The best part is that the papier-mâché egg can be used again, year after year. Just fill it up with your own sweets next year. $30 at Williams Sonoma

Gamewright Sushi Go A card game for the whole family Sushi Go is a delightful game, and it's surprisingly easy to learn. Each player is given a hand of cards. They then choose one card, and pass the rest to the player next to them. The goal is to earn as many points as possible by creating delectable sushi creations. It's a simple game, but it quickly gets everyone engaged, even if they're not a "game person." $12 at Amazon

