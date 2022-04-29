'Top Gun: Maverick' First Reactions: 'Emotional' Sequel Sends Critics to the Danger Zone

Gotta admit, I did not have much hope Top Gun: Maverick would be any good. A long-delayed sequel to the most 80s movie ever, starring a new generation of actors trying to fill the cockpits of the original stars? But the Tom Cruise-starring sequel was just screened for the first time, and it took everyone's breath away.

Movie studio Paramount screened the film for press and industry types at movie business event CinemaCon in Las Vegas Thursday. It's playing at the Cannes film festival before opening in theaters May 27 for Memorial Day Weekend.

Cruise returns to the role of US navy fighter pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, faced with the prospect of training the son of his former co-pilot and best friend Goose (y'know, the guy from ER who died in the first film). Miles Teller stars as the son. Also on board are Jennifer Connolly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who's still dangerous in the role of Iceman from the original 1986 flick.

Here's what critics had to say about the spectacular aerial combat and emotional storyline:

One word: Wow! #TopGunMaverick is absolutely terrific in every conceivable way. The action & flying is crazy intense & continually changes & evolves. You’re on the edge of your seat. I was not prepared for how emotional it was, too. The crowd cheered a dozen times. It’s real deal pic.twitter.com/G1dacuZctz — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 28, 2022

#TopGunMaverick is everything we want from big-screen blockbusters with some buckwild plane scenes that are insanely well shot. Visceral on a big screen with amazing sound design. The cast is memorable and perfect in their roles. It will be one of the highlights of the year. pic.twitter.com/eMPD4umFE1 — Kaitlyn Booth ✈️ #CinemaCon (@katiesmovies) April 28, 2022

TOP GUN: MAVERICK is the perfect blockbuster. Not only did it feature dazzling aerial combat sequences, but I actually cried, it’s that emotional. And call me crazy, but I humbly predict that it WILL land a Best Picture nod next year. It’s not just THAT good, it’s VERY good. 😉 — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 28, 2022

#TopGunMaverick nails it. Huge, emotional, LOUD Hollywood moviemaking at its most rah-rah ridiculousness. Shirtless beach football, Kenny Loggins, Val Kilmer, final 30 minutes of pure action. Also extremely interesting geopolitical angle I’ll have to get into later… #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/OrNW1VAYd2 — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) April 28, 2022

#TopGunMaverick is a profound cinematic experience and easily the best film of the year. What Kosinski, @chrismcquarrie, @eddiehamilton and of course @TomCruise have accomplished is epic and intimate, heart stopping and heartbreaking. However good you think it’ll be, it’s better. pic.twitter.com/gZ75xQYxDs — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) April 28, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick: Just because something is predictable doesn’t make it any less satisfying. It has a near-identical structure to the original, but with some added drama between Maverick and Goose’s son. Absolutely killer air action. It’s exactly what fans will want. — Ben Pearson (@benpears) April 28, 2022

#TopGunMaverick offers interesting parables for Tom Cruise asserting his movie star dominance in a changing industry, and some strong aerial footage. Alas, it's otherwise a deeply generic/formulaic follow-up that's dependent on "80s hit = cultural myth" nostalgia. #Cinemacon2022 pic.twitter.com/ROSKTVZZ33 — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) April 28, 2022

But the big question remains: Why is no-one talking about the Lady Gaga song?

Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand is a total banger and closes out #TopGunMaverick on a high note. — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) April 28, 2022

Paramount's other Cruise-powered sequel was also mentioned at CinemaCon, as Mission: Impossible 7 -- due for release in July 2023 -- was officially titled Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1.