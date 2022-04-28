Olivia Wilde Was Served Custody Papers Live Onstage, Jason Sudeikis Denies Knowledge

There's no good time to be handed legal papers. But in a bizarre incident reported earlier this week, actor and director Olivia Wilde was served custody papers live onstage at movie industry conference CinemaCon. Wilde's former fiancé, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, has since denied knowing what was going to happen.

The unwelcome intrusion took place during a Warner Bros. showcase at the silver screen trade show, where movie studios show off footage and reveal upcoming films, on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Wilde was onstage presenting her forthcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, when a man in the crowd stood and placed an envelope at her feet. Wilde picked it up and remarked that it was "Very mysterious," then glanced at the contents and continued her presentation.

Deadline reports that the envelope contained custody papers from attorneys representing Sudeikis. Wilde and Sudeikis were in a relationship from 2011 until 2020 and have two children.

"Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered," the actor's representatives said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, "as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

Process servers are required to hand over legal documents in a public setting, although there's no practical reason to interrupt a high-profile woman presenting her work to industry peers.

Don't Worry Darling is scheduled for release in September. In the film, Florence Pugh and Harry Styles play a married couple exposed to a sinister secret in their seemingly idyllic 1950s community. While showing off the trailer to the CinemaCon audience, Wilde said the film was inspired by films like Inception, The Matrix and Truman Show.

Since splitting with Sudeikis, Wilde has been reported as dating Styles.