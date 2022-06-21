'Thor: Love and Thunder' Cut Kate Bush Music Scene, says Christian Bale

Kate Bush's music is rightly having its moment. Her song, Running Up That Hill, featured in the latest season of Stranger Things. It quickly surged up the music charts, at one point reaching No. 1 on iTunes.

Now, according to Christian Bale, it turns out her music was also going to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There were plans for a dance scene in Thor: Love and Thunder, in which Bale plays the villain, set to Bush's music. But the scene never came into fruition.

"Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn't get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at," Bale told Total Film (via Deadline).

"I think he just realised he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film. I would say that the most common thing I was staring at [while preparing for the role] was the Aphex Twin video of 'Come to Daddy'. But I don't even know if that will be in the final film."

Taika Waititi is directing Thor: Love and Thunder, his second MCU film after Thor: Ragnarok. Natalie Portman also returns to reprise her role as Jane Foster, although she's a very different person this time around, transforming into Mighty Thor. Tessa Thompson plays Valkyrie and Bale plays Gorr the God Butcher.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters July 8.