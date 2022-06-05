Kate Bush Says 'Stranger Things' Gave Running Up That Hill 'New Lease of Life'

Kate Bush's song Running Up That Hill has seen a resurgence in the iTunes charts thanks to Stranger Things. It reached No. 1 days after the fourth season of the Netflix series -- which features the 37-year-old song in episode 4 -- arrived at the end of May.

Bush has now responded to the renewed success in a statement on her website.

"You might've heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of 'Stranger Things' has recently been released on Netflix," Bush wrote. "It features the song,'Running Up That Hill' which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show - I love it too!"

Bush continued, "Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It's all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July."

The influential English singer-songwriter released Running Up That Hill in 1985 as the first single from her classic album Hounds of Love. Back then it peaked at No. 3 in the UK charts and made it all the way to 30 in the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

Running Up That Hill has also cracked the top tracks of Spotify: At time of writing, it's sitting at No. 4 on the Weekly Top Global Songs chart.