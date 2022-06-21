Here's When New Stranger Things Episodes Hit Netflix in Your Time Zone

Stranger Things is closing in on its final episodes of the latest season. Set six months after the gang's showdown with the Mind Flayer at season 3's climax, season 4 takes the cast and spreads them across four different locations, including Russia and California. It's been awesome so far.

It's not just the cast that's spread out, but so is the season itself. Stranger Things' fourth season is split into two different parts -- similar to Ozark's final season -- with the first seven episodes dropping on May 27 and then the second volume of two episodes, each apparently movie-length, hitting Netflix on July 1.

Stranger Things episode release schedule

The two volumes of Stranger Things' fourth season will drop around a month apart.

Season 4, Vol. 1 -- all seven episodes available now.

all seven episodes available now. Season 4, Vol. 2 -- both episodes available Friday, July 1 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

When can you see season 4 in your time zone?

Vol. 2 lands on Netflix at midnight PT on Friday, July 1. Those on the East Coast will be better off planning for Friday night viewing, as the new episodes hit Netflix at 3 a.m. ET. That's 2 a.m. CT and 1 a.m. MT.

If you're in the UK, Vol. 2 can be watched from 8 a.m. BST. Those in continental Europe will have to wait till the show drops at 9 a.m. CEST in Germany, France, Italy and Spain. If you're in Australia, Stranger Things launches at the perfect time: 5 p.m. AEST.

Here are some other time zones:

Hawaii: 9 p.m. HST on Thursday, June 30

Alaska: 11 p.m. AKDT on Thursday, June 30

Brazil: 4 a.m. BRT on Friday, July 1

Israel: 9 a.m. IDT on Friday, Friday, July 1

South Africa: 9 a.m. SAST on Friday, July 1

Dubai, UAE: 11 a.m. GST on Friday, July 1

India: 12:30 p.m. IST on Friday, July 1

South Korea: 4 p.m. KST on Friday, July 1

Japan: 4 p.m. KST on Friday, July 1

Stranger Things is a show set in 1980s Hawkins, Indiana. It kicked off with the disappearance of Will Byers, which resulted in a whole lot of confusion and conspiracy. It turns out that the nearby Hawkins National Laboratory has, in searching for the perfect weapon to end the Cold War, been messing around with the supernatural. It somehow broke through to a demonic dimension called the Upside Down, which unleashed monsters like demogorgons and, ultimately, the Mind Flayer.

The lab is also experimenting on kids who seem to have special powers. One of them, dubbed Eleven, escapes and joins Will's group of friends -- Mike, Dustin and Lucas -- and helps rescue Will. Eleven gets adopted by town police chief Jim Hawkins. Happy ending? Not quite. Read this if you're not up to date with all the Hawkins happenings leading into season 4.