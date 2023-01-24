Oscars 2023 Nominations: The Complete List of Academy Award Contenders

The nominees for the 2023 Oscars awards were announced on Tuesday, with actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams presenting the nominations live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Good Morning America.

Surprising no one, favorites The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár, The Fabelmans, Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Whale are in the best picture race. Competing for best actor are Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Brendan Fraser. In the best actress category, you have Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas and Michelle Yeoh.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will air on ABC on Sunday, March 12. Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting for a third time.

Oscars 2023 nominations list

Best picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis

Tár

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best animated feature film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best international feature film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best original song

Applause from Tell It like a Woman

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu from RRR

This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best original score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg

Tár, Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Best adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson

Living, Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Women Talking, Sarah Polley

Best costume design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best makeup and hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best film editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best documentary feature film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best documentary short film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best live-action short film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best animated short film