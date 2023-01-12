Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back on , as season 2 of the CGI animated show began with last week's two-episode premiere. It returns to the genetically enhanced titular clone squad introduced in The Clone Wars' final season, after the group fled the Empire and became mercenaries.

The show kicked off on Wednesday, Jan. 4 -- the first three episodes are available now -- and we'll get episodes each week until March 29. Star Wars fans' Wednesdays will be packed in March, since The Mandalorian season 3 begins that month.

The Bad Batch season 2 episode release dates and times

Here's the full release schedule for The Bad Batch on Disney Plus, and we'll adjust this if the company announces any changes or breaks. New episodes generally arrive at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/7 p.m. AEST).

Episode 1: Available now

Episode 2: Available now

Episode 3: Available now

Episode 4: Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Episode 5: Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Episode 6: Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Episode 7: Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Episode 8: Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Episode 9: Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Episode 10: Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Episode 11: Wednesday, March 1.

Episode 12: Wednesday, March 8.

Episode 13: Wednesday, March 15.

Episode 14: Wednesday, March 22.

Episode 15: Wednesday, March 29.

Episode 16: Wednesday, March 29.

Is there a trailer for The Bad Batch season 2?

Yup, and more than one. Lucasfilm released the first trailer during Star Wars Celebration Anaheim last May and a second one in December.

Where does The Bad Batch sit in the Star Wars timeline?

The show occurs between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, in the early days of the Empire's reign. In terms of animated series, it takes place between The Clone Wars and Rebels (it also happens before live-action show Obi-Wan Kenobi).

All the Star Wars movies and shows are on Disney Plus, so you can catch up as you wish.

Should I watch The Clone Wars before The Bad Batch?

The Bad Batch picks up several plot threads from The Clone Wars' seven seasons, so you may occasionally find yourself perplexed when characters who clearly have long histories appear. However, you'll still be able to follow the main stories of the core clone squad, Omega and Crosshair.

You should definitely watch season 1 before jumping into the second -- there are 16 episodes, and they're all available on Disney Plus.