The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Hulu

Hulu is packed with fascinating horror titles. Before we get into a list of the absolute best options on the streaming service, let's cover some worthy alternates.

Hulu is home to body horror film Crimes of the Future (2022) and twisty horror thriller Barbarian (2022). There's also action flick Shadow in the Cloud (2020), spine-chilling sci-fi Alien (1979) and romance-gone-wrong Fresh (2022). Finally, you should check out Haunt (2019), Titane (2021), Shaun of the Dead (2004) and experimental horror film Skinamarink (2022).

Now on to a roundup of the best horror movies on the streamer. All these films scored higher than 70 on Metacritic.

Sundance Institute Possessor (2020) Brandon Cronenberg (son of horror filmmaker David) wrote and directed this movie about, you guessed it, possession. The dark flick follows an assassin (Andrea Riseborough) who takes control of strangers' bodies to execute targets. When an assignment goes awry, she's knocked out of the pilot's seat. If you like all things sci-fi and horror, dare to watch this one. See at Hulu

Umbrella Entertainment The Babadook (2014) A seemingly made-up monster creeps more and more into the lives of a single mother and her young son in this critically acclaimed movie. The horror escalates after a haunting storybook turns up. The film is written and directed by Jennifer Kent, who also wrote and directed the 2018 thriller The Nightingale. See at Hulu

Neon Infinity Pool (2023) Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård star in this disturbing film, also by Brandon Cronenberg, about a vacationing couple that ventures outside their island resort and accidentally commits a crime. You won't be able to take your eyes off scream queen Goth, and Succession fans will enjoy more of the talented Skarsgård. See at Hulu

Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET Piggy (2022) A teenage girl is viciously bullied at a local pool and then happens upon a stranger abducting her three tormentors. This gripping, Spanish-language movie is based on a short film and stars Laura Galán. See at Hulu

IFC Films Hatching (2022) This Finnish creature movie is plucked straight from your feathery nightmares. The flick introduces Tinja, a 12-year-old girl who discovers a strange egg that hatches into a monstrous bird. The horrendous creature contrasts greatly with her family's expectations of perfection. So it's kind of like a cursed version of E.T. Well, maybe not. You can watch and come to your own conclusions. See at Hulu

Hulu Prey (2022) If you count incredibly capable, invisible killing machines as scary, you may be watching some of the scenes in Prey through your fingers. This addition to the Predator franchise takes place in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago and centers on a young warrior named Naru. Watch this one for a compelling underdog story about a human determinedly fighting against a powerful alien. See at Hulu