The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Hulu

Hulu is loaded with worthwhile horror options. Below, you'll find a list of the best scary movies on the streamer -- highly rated flicks that stand out from the bunch. But before that, let's cover some worthy alternates.

Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story Let the Right One In (2008) and body horror film Crimes of the Future (2022). There's also action flick Shadow in the Cloud (2020), Rebecca Hall-led ghost story The Night House and romance-gone-wrong Fresh (2022). Finally, you should check out Haunt (2019), Titane (2021), Censor (2021) and The Lodge (2019).

Now on to the main recommendations, all of which scored higher than 70 on Metacritic.

Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET A teenage girl is viciously bullied at a local pool and then happens upon a stranger abducting her three tormentors. This gripping, Spanish-language movie is based on a short film and stars Laura Galán.

Video screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET Black Swan (2010) Reserve your seat for this surreal psychological horror movie about a talented ballerina's unraveling. Natalie Portman's character, Nina, feels pressure to embody not only the innocent and elegant White Swan but also the dark and sensual Black Swan for the leading role in a production of Swan Lake. But she doesn't fit the latter swan's mold as much as newcomer Lily (Mila Kunis). The film follows her obsessive hunt for perfection.

Sundance Institute Brandon Cronenberg (son of horror filmmaker David) wrote and directed this movie about, you guessed it, possession. The dark flick follows an assassin (Andrea Riseborough) who takes control of strangers' bodies to execute targets. When an assignment goes awry, she's knocked out of the pilot's seat. If you like all things sci-fi and horror, dare to watch this one.

IFC Films This Finnish creature movie is plucked straight from your feathery nightmares. The flick introduces Tinja, a 12-year-old girl who discovers a strange egg that hatches into a monstrous bird. The horrendous creature contrasts greatly with her family's expectations of perfection. So it's kind of like a cursed version of E.T. Well, maybe not. You can watch and come to your own conclusions.

Video screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET While it's not a full-on horror flick, Thelma is a powerful supernatural thriller that deserves a spot on this best list. A young woman begins college and grows close to a fellow student. It soon becomes clear that she has unwieldy powers. This stunning, haunting Norwegian coming-of-age movie is a must-watch.