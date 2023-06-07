The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Hulu

Hulu is packed with fascinating horror titles. Before we get into a list of the absolute best options on the streaming service, let's cover some worthy alternates.

Hulu is home to body-horror film Crimes of the Future (2022) and blood-soaked satire American Psycho (2000). There's also action flick Shadow in the Cloud (2020), clown chiller It (2017) and romance-gone-wrong Fresh (2022). Finally, you should check out The Meg (2018) before the sequel swims up in August.

Now on to a roundup of the best horror movies on the streamer. All these films scored higher than 70 on Metacritic.

Sundance Institute Possessor (2020) Brandon Cronenberg (son of horror filmmaker David) wrote and directed this movie about, you guessed it, possession. The dark flick follows an assassin (Andrea Riseborough) who takes control of strangers' bodies to execute targets. When an assignment goes awry, she's knocked out of the pilot's seat. If you like all things sci-fi and horror, dare to watch this one. See at Hulu

Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET Piggy (2022) A teenage girl is viciously bullied at a local pool and then happens upon a stranger abducting her three tormentors. This gripping, Spanish-language movie is based on a short film and stars Laura Galán. See at Hulu

Magnet Releasing You Are Not My Mother (2021) You Are Not My Mother is a claustrophobic, slow-burn tale that will suck you in. It introduces Char, a bright teenage girl who's living with her grandmother and mentally ill mother, Angela. Angela disappears, and when she returns, she acts eerily different. It's a mystery you'll want to stick with, anchored by a strong central character. See at Hulu

IFC Films Hatching (2022) This Finnish creature movie is plucked straight from your feathery nightmares. The flick introduces Tinja, a 12-year-old girl who discovers a strange egg that hatches into a monstrous bird. The horrendous creature contrasts greatly with her family's expectations of perfection. So it's kind of like a cursed version of E.T. Well, maybe not. You can watch and come to your own conclusions. See at Hulu