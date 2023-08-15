X
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Hulu

Don't miss these highly rated scary movies.

Meara Isenberg Associate Writer
Meara covers streaming service news for CNET. She recently graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where she wrote for her college newspaper, The Daily Texan, as well as for state and local magazines. When she's not writing, she likes to dote over her cat, sip black coffee and try out new horror movies.
Meara Isenberg
2 min read
possessor-sundance
Possessor (2020)
babadook.jpg
The Babadook (2014)
infinity-pool
Infinity Pool (2023)
piggy film 2022
Piggy (2022)
hatching-movie
Hatching (2022)
Naru in Prey
Prey (2022)
you are not my mother
You Are Not My Mother (2021)
Hulu is packed with fascinating horror titles. Before we get into a list of the absolute best options on the streaming service, let's cover some worthy alternates. 

Hulu is home to Ridley Scott's Alien (1979) and its sequel, Aliens (1986). There's also action flick Shadow in the Cloud (2020), twisty horror thriller Barbarian (2022) and romance-gone-wrong Fresh (2022). Finally, you should check out Haunt (2019), Titane (2021), Crimes of the Future (2022) and experimental horror film Skinamarink (2022).

Now on to a roundup of the best horror movies on the streamer. All these films scored higher than 70 on Metacritic.

Sundance Institute

Possessor (2020)

Brandon Cronenberg (son of horror filmmaker David) wrote and directed this movie about, you guessed it, possession. The dark flick follows an assassin (Andrea Riseborough) who takes control of strangers' bodies to execute targets. When an assignment goes awry, she's knocked out of the pilot's seat. If you like all things sci-fi and horror, dare to watch this one.

babadook.jpg
Umbrella Entertainment

The Babadook (2014)

A seemingly made-up monster creeps more and more into the lives of a single mother and her young son in this critically acclaimed movie. The horror escalates after a haunting storybook turns up. The film is written and directed by Jennifer Kent, who also wrote and directed the 2018 thriller The Nightingale.

infinity-pool
Neon

Infinity Pool (2023)

Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård star in this disturbing film, also by Brandon Cronenberg, about a vacationing couple that ventures outside their island resort and accidentally commits a crime. You won't be able to take your eyes off scream queen Goth, and Succession fans will enjoy more of the talented Skarsgård.

piggy film 2022
Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET

Piggy (2022)

A teenage girl is viciously bullied at a local pool and then happens upon a stranger abducting her three tormentors. This gripping, Spanish-language movie is based on a short film and stars Laura Galán.

hatching-movie
IFC Films

Hatching (2022)

This Finnish creature movie is plucked straight from your feathery nightmares. The flick introduces Tinja, a 12-year-old girl who discovers a strange egg that hatches into a monstrous bird. The horrendous creature contrasts greatly with her family's expectations of perfection. So it's kind of like a cursed version of E.T. Well, maybe not. You can watch and come to your own conclusions.

Naru in Prey
Hulu

Prey (2022)

If you count incredibly capable, invisible killing machines as scary, you may be watching some of the scenes in Prey through your fingers. This addition to the Predator franchise takes place in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago and centers on a young warrior named Naru. Watch this one for a compelling underdog story about a human determinedly fighting against a powerful alien.

you are not my mother
Magnet Releasing

You Are Not My Mother (2021)

You Are Not My Mother introduces Char, a bright teenage girl who's living with her grandmother and mentally ill mother, Angela. Angela disappears, and when she returns, she acts eerily different. It's a creepy, slow-burn mystery you'll want to stick with, anchored by a realistic protagonist.

