'Stranger Things' Season 4 Finale Includes Conan the Barbarian's Sword

If you're gonna battle the horrors of the Upside-Down, better do it in style. Actor David Harbour revealed on Monday that the original prop sword used by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1982's Conan the Barbarian and 1984's Conan the Destroyer appeared in the Stranger Things season 4 finale.

The final two episodes of the '80s-set sci-fi horror show hit Netflix on Friday, so we'll put further details below a SPOILER warning for people who haven't watched them yet.

The finale sees Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper (Harbour), who spends much of season 4 in a horrible Soviet Union prison, picking up an ornate sword to take on one of the terrifying Demogorgons. In an epic moment, he slices off its arm, then its head.

The actor revealed the Conan connection in an Instagram post.

"Nerd alert. The prop at the end of episode 9 is the Atlantean sword from the CONAN films. A lovely fan found a still of when it was established in ep 7 and used by an unlucky inmate who met an untimely death near the cells at the side of our gladiatorial pit," he wrote.

"The real excitement behind this however, is that the sword the incredible ST props department (reveal yourselves guys so I can credit you) gave me is THE ACTUAL SWORD used in the filming of both CONAN films. It was heavy as hell, and such a tremendous honor to wield. @schwarzenegger - ready to accept your notes on my technique."