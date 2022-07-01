Buckle Up, 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Part 2 is Streaming Now

Stranger Things is back for the final showdown. Season 4 part 2 is streaming on Netflix now, and after the intense battle with Vecna the final two episodes have fans excited.

Episode 8 opens right back where season 4 episode 1 began, with a bloodied Eleven standing over the massacred children while Dr Brenner asks "What have you done?!" Except now we know what really happened -- and how it ties to the creation of the demonic Vecna. Meanwhile Steve, Dustin, Robin, Erica and Eddie race to rescue Nancy as Vecna stalks her through a nightmarish vision of the massacre at the lab.

The two extra-long episodes hit Netflix today, Friday, July 1. Episode 8 is titled Papa, after the cruelly ironic name by which the Hawkins Lab kids refer to their captor Dr Brenner. Episode 9 is called The Piggyback.

Stranger Things is a Netflix hit series set in the 1980s in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana. Season 1 began with the disappearance of local kid Will Byers, who ended up in demonic dimension the Upside Down. Meanwhile a nearby mysterious government installation is experimenting on children with psychic powers. A powerful psychic teen known as Eleven escapes and joins forces with a crew of local nerds, Mike, Dustin and Lucas, to fight monsters like the demogorgons, the Mind Flayer, and season 4's big bad, a demon named Vecna.

Meanwhile local sheriff Jim Hopper wound up imprisoned in a brutal Russian gulag. As the crew uncover Vecna's horrifying past -- and his links to Eleven -- Hopper spent season 4 trying to escape. He and Joyce (and Murray) are reunited in the Soviet snow, but the cliffhanger sees them trapped by a demogorgon.

Read this if you need a reminder of all the Hawkins happenings from the first three seasons leading into season 4.