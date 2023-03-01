Steam Deck Evolves Venus, Jupiter Cozy Up 'Stranger Things' Prequel Windows 11 Gets iPhone Messages Ted Lasso Biscuits Ice Cream 'The Mandalorian' Recap 15 Unhealthy Foods That Aren't Women's History Month Films, Shows
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2 Schedule: Episode 11 Hits Disney Plus

The Star Wars show is rolling out on Disney's streaming service each week this month.

Sean Keane
Emperor Palpatine gazes directly into the camera in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2
Emperor Palpatine invites you to check out Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch is in full swing on Disney Plus, with season 2 of the CGI animated show coming out weekly. The first 10 episodes are available now, with episode 11 coming this week.

We'll get episodes until March 29 -- Star Wars fans will eat well in March, since episodes of The Mandalorian season 3 are dropping on the same days.

The show returns to the genetically enhanced clone squad introduced in The Clone Wars' final season, after they escaped the Empire and became mercenaries.

The Bad Batch season 2 episode release dates and times

Here's the full release schedule for The Bad Batch on Disney Plus, and we'll adjust this if the company announces any changes or breaks. New episodes generally arrive at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/7 p.m. AEST).

  • Episode 1: Available now
  • Episode 2: Available now
  • Episode 3: Available now
  • Episode 4: Available now
  • Episode 5: Available now
  • Episode 6: Available now
  • Episode 7: Available now
  • Episode 8: Available now
  • Episode 9: Available now
  • Episode 10: Available now
  • Episode 11: Available now
  • Episode 12: Wednesday, March 8. 
  • Episode 13: Wednesday, March 15.
  • Episode 14: Wednesday, March 22.
  • Episode 15: Wednesday, March 29.
  • Episode 16: Wednesday, March 29.

Where does The Bad Batch sit in the Star Wars timeline?

The show occurs between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, in the early days of the Empire's reign. In terms of animated series, it takes place between The Clone Wars and Rebels. (it also happens before live-action show Obi-Wan Kenobi.)

All the Star Wars movies and shows are on Disney Plus, so you can catch up as you wish.

Should I watch The Clone Wars before The Bad Batch?

The Bad Batch picks up several plot threads from The Clone Wars' seven seasons, so you may occasionally find yourself perplexed when characters who clearly have long histories appear. However, you'll still be able to follow the main stories of the core clone squad, Omega and Crosshair.

You should definitely watch season 1 before jumping into the second -- there are 16 episodes, and they're all available on Disney Plus. 

Is there a trailer?

Yup, and more than one. Lucasfilm released the first trailer during Star Wars Celebration Anaheim in May and a second one in December. 

