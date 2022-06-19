'Obi-Wan Kenobi': When Is Episode 6 Available on Disney Plus?

Against all odds, Obi-Wan Kenobi has been great! If you're after recaps, particularly for the last episode, we've got you covered.

But Obi-Wan Kenobi also didn't exactly make it the easiest to know when new episodes are hitting Disney Plus. It changed its premiere weeks out, then it changed it again literally hours beforehand. Now we're five episodes in, here's when the final episode of the season is available.

Obi-Wan Kenobi release dates and times

Here are the release dates and times for all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Release date changes



The first of the six episodes was originally scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus on May 25. That date was pushed back to May 27, to coincide with a live event called the Star Wars Celebration. But then, according to a hasty tweet from the official Star Wars account, the premiere episodes arrived a full three hours early, which meant they technically started streaming Thursday night.

The time for @ObiWanKenobi has arrived…early.

Start streaming the first two episodes TONIGHT at 9PM PT on @Disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/LgdRC51GW2 — Star Wars (@starwars) May 27, 2022

One possible explanation for the sudden change of plans was to avoid the release of season 4 of the uber-popular Netflix show Stranger Things, which also began streaming that Friday.