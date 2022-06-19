COVID Vaccines for Under-5 US Headed Into Recession? Baby Formula Shortage Continues Amazon Prime Day CDC Monkeypox Symptoms How to Get Plan B
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

'Obi-Wan Kenobi': When Is Episode 6 Available on Disney Plus?

Here's the release date and exact release time...

Jennifer Bisset headshot
Jennifer Bisset
Ewan McGregor looks handsome in a beard and scruffy robes in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus.
Ewan McGregor returns to the ways of the Jedi as Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus.
Disney Plus

Against all odds, Obi-Wan Kenobi has been great! If you're after recapsparticularly for the last episode, we've got you covered.

But Obi-Wan Kenobi also didn't exactly make it the easiest to know when new episodes are hitting Disney Plus. It changed its premiere weeks out, then it changed it again literally hours beforehand. Now we're five episodes in, here's when the final episode of the season is available.

Obi-Wan Kenobi release dates and times

Here are the release dates and times for all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Release date changes

The first of the six episodes was originally scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus on May 25. That date was pushed back to May 27, to coincide with a live event called the Star Wars Celebration. But then, according to a hasty tweet from the official Star Wars account, the premiere episodes arrived a full three hours early, which meant they technically started streaming Thursday night.

One possible explanation for the sudden change of plans was to avoid the release of season 4 of the uber-popular Netflix show Stranger Things, which also began streaming that Friday

Get Disney+

Related stories

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos