'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Episode 5 Recap: The Empire Strikes Back

Obi-Wan Kenobi reached its penultimate chapter on Wednesday, with episode 5 of the live-action Star Wars miniseries landing on . Exiled Jedi Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) managed to free little Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) from the clutches of the Imperial Inquisitors, so it looks like they're free and clear.

Except sneaky Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram), aka the Third Sister, planted a tracker on Leia's cute droid LOLA, so the Empire can follow them. Reva's resourcefulness helps her avoid the wrath of Darth Vader (formerly Anakin Skywalker, played by Hayden Christensen and voiced by James Earl Jones).

Our hero managed to escape with the help of turncoat Imperial officer Tala Durith (Indira Varma) and anti-Imperial network leader Roken (O'Shea Jackson Jr.), who're secretly helping Jedi and Force sensitives escape the Empire via an underground railroad known as the Path.

Let's track some SPOILERS. This series takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith and nine years before A New Hope.

A Skywalker in danger

After a failed attempt on Vader's life, a badly wounded Reva spots Obi-Wan's dropped commlink and sees a garbled message from Bail Organa that mentions "learned of the children," "Tatooine," "Owen" and "the boy."

Conveniently that's just enough information for her to figure out that Luke Skywalker is Vader's son -- probably should have changed his name -- and find the 10-year-old on the desert world. I reckon he'll be alright though, since he's living a normal life and blissfully unaware of the Force by the time we meet him in A New Hope.

Lucasfilm

On board the escape transport with Leia and a bunch of refugees, Obi-Wan senses the danger to Luke. So I guess he'll be headed back to Tatooine in a hurry in next week's finale. He might be a bit delayed, since their hyperdrive is broken and Imperial forces are right on their tail.

