Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere on Disney Plus Pushed to May 27

Disney Plus

Disney on Thursday announced a small delay to the upcoming Disney Plus show, Obi-Wan Kenobi. In a video posted to the Star Wars YouTube channel, Ewan McGregor, who stars as the titular Jedi Master, announced the first episode would be delayed from Wednesday, May 25, to Friday, May 27. The first two episodes will premiere on that later date.

The show was scheduled to release one of its six slated episodes each week. No further changes to that schedule have been hinted at.

While the delay is only a couple of days, it's a shift for Disney Plus, which generally has been releasing original series on Wednesdays and movies on Fridays. One possible explanation is that a May 27 release lines up with the second day of Star Wars Celebration Anaheim. While a complete schedule hasn't been released, the new timing could coincide with something at the event -- though we don't know for sure.

The show is slated to follow the fan favorite Jedi in the time between the fall of the Jedi Order and the events of A New Hope. Details about the cast, plot and a trailer have been trickling out for months.