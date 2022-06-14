We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
'Obi-Wan Kenobi': When Does Episode 5 Land on Disney Plus?

Episode 5 of Obi-Wan is almost here...

Ewan McGregor looks handsome in a beard and scruffy robes in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus.
Ewan McGregor returns to the ways of the Jedi as Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus.
Disney Plus

Obi-Wan Kenobi's schedule on Disney Plus is a tricky one. It's moved around more than the shifting sands of Tatooine. The show has been fantastic so far and if you're looking for recaps, particularly for the last episode, we've got you covered.

Here's when you can watch episode 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi...

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode release dates and times

Here are the release dates and times (based on previous Disney Plus releases) for all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Release date changes

The first of the six episodes was originally scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus on May 25. That date was pushed back to May 27, to coincide with a live event called the Star Wars Celebration. But then, according to a hasty tweet from the official Star Wars account, the premiere episodes arrived a full three hours early, which meant they technically started streaming Thursday night.

One possible explanation for the sudden change of plans was to avoid the release of season 4 of the uber-popular Netflix show Stranger Things, which also began streaming that Friday

