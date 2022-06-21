Early Prime Day Deals National Smoothie Day Freebies Best Unlimited Data Plans Bitcoin Explained Printers We Love
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Release Schedule: When Does the Final Episode Hit Disney Plus?

Episode 6 -- the season one finale -- is almost live. Here's when you can watch it.

Ewan McGregor looks handsome in a beard and scruffy robes in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus.
Ewan McGregor returns to the ways of the Jedi as Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus.
Against all odds, Obi-Wan Kenobi has been a pretty great show! If you're after recapsparticularly for the last episode, we've got you covered.

On a rockier note, the Star Wars series has had a somewhat confusing release schedule on Disney Plus. It changed its premiere weeks out, then it changed it again literally hours beforehand. With the finale imminent, here's exactly when you'll be able to watch the last episode of season 1.

Obi-Wan Kenobi release dates and times

Here are the release dates and times for all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Release date changes

The first of the six episodes was originally scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus on May 25. That date was pushed back to May 27, to coincide with a live event called the Star Wars Celebration. But then, according to a hasty tweet from the official Star Wars account, the premiere episodes arrived a full three hours early, which meant they technically started streaming Thursday night.

One possible explanation for the sudden change of plans was to avoid the release of season 4 of the uber-popular Netflix show Stranger Things, which also began streaming that Friday

