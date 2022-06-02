'Obi-Wan Kenobi' on Disney Plus: When Is Episode 4 Available?

Obi-Wan Kenobi's schedule has shifted like the sands of Tatooine. We've seen three solid episodes so far. If you enjoyed those first three, there's good news: The fourth episode is just around the corner.

Ewan McGregor's return to the Star Wars galaxy has been well worth the wait. CNET's Richard Trenholm called it "assured, pacey and ... most importantly, character-driven." If you've watched the first three episodes, check out our in-depth (and very spoiler-y) recaps, including character arcs, Easter eggs and cameos.

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode release dates and times

Here are the release dates and times (based on previous Disney Plus releases) for all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Episode 1: Available Thursday, May 26 -- 9 p.m. PT (12 a.m. ET/4 a.m. GMT)

Episode 2: Available Thursday, May 26 -- 9 p.m. PT (12 a.m. ET/4 a.m. GMT)

Episode 3: Available Wednesday, June 1 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Episode 4: Available Wednesday, June 8 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Episode 5: Available Wednesday, June 15 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Episode 6: Available Wednesday, June 22 -- 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode recaps

Obi-Wan's story bridges the original trilogy and the prequels, so of course the new series will be packed with Star Wars continuity, Easter eggs and even a few cameos. Each week we'll nerd out with a deep dive into the new episode's Star Wars references and generally interesting stuff -- check out our recaps here:

Release date changes

The first of the six episodes was originally scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus on May 25. That date was pushed back to May 27, to coincide with a live event called the Star Wars Celebration. But then, according to a hasty tweet from the official Star Wars account, the premiere episodes arrived a full three hours early, which meant they technically started streaming Thursday night.

The time for @ObiWanKenobi has arrived…early.

One possible explanation for the sudden change of plans was to avoid the release of season 4 of the uber-popular Netflix show Stranger Things, which also began streaming that Friday.