Netflix 'Resident Evil' Canceled After 1 Season, Star Lance Reddick Confirms

Resident Evil has been canceled ahead of a potential second season, star Lance Reddick confirmed in a weekend tweet following a Deadline report on Friday. The show was inspired by the long-running Capcom survival horror video game series.

Season 1 arrived on Netflix in July, with a story split into two timelines: 2022 and postapocalyptic 2036. Both tales end on cliffhangers that will seemingly never be resolved. It sits at a score of 53 on CNET sister site Metacritic, with a critic score of 55 on Rotten Tomatoes but an audience score of just 27.

"A special thank you to all the fans who watched #ResidentEvilNetflix, the showrunners, my castmates, executives and more," Reddick tweeted on Saturday, with a video message thanking everyone who worked on the show. "We worked our asses off and had a great time."

Netflix didn't respond to a request for comment.

Reddick played Resident Evil archvillain Albert Wesker in a story that referenced elements and events from the games, but was set in a separate continuity. It was also separate from last year's movie reboot last year, as well as the six prior movies starring Milla Jovovich.

There's still plenty on the horizon for the games, with a downloadable expansion coming for Resident Evil Village on Oct. 28 and a remake of Resident Evil 4 scheduled for release on March 24, 2023.