Resident Evil Village DLC is Called Shadows of Rose, Comes Out Oct. 28

It's been more than a year since Resident Evil Village brought us on a dark journey and introduced the beloved Lady Dimitrescu, so we're overdue for another helping. It's coming in the form of downloadable content Shadows of Rose, developer Capcom revealed in its livestreamed showcase Monday.

It follows Rose Winters, the superpowered daughter of Village protagonist Ethan, years after Village's main story. Unlike the main game, Shadows of Rose will be playable in third person.

We're also getting a remake of beloved classic Resident Evil 4, which comes out March 24, 2023.