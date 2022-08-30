Netflix Movie Release Dates Through the Rest of 2022 (and 2023)

Netflix has revealed release dates for the rest of the year's movies, including Knives Out 2 and Pinocchio.

Netflix drops some of its biggest titles towards the end of the year, starting with Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe in controversial biopic Blonde. Huge sequels include Enola Holmes 2 and a streaming debut for Knives Out 2, officially titled Glass Onion. Heading into the holidays, big family titles include a film of Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical, and Guillermo Del Toro's stop motion Pinocchio (not to be confused with Disney's live action reboot with Tom Hanks).

Other intriguing flicks include White Noise, in which Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig survive the apocalypse, and director Alejandro González Iñárritu's Bardo. Look out too for Jason Momoa in a live action imagining of pioneering comic Slumberland, and a new version of classic war story All Quiet on the Western Front.

Oh, and if you're making plans for next year, Netflix has confirmed Christian Bale period detective drama Pale Blue Eye will be released in January.

Here's the full list of release dates for Netflix movies:

September

Fenced In (Sep. 1)

Love in the Villa (Sep. 1)

Ivy + Bean (Sep. 2)

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go (Sep. 2)

Ivy + Bean: Doomed To Dance (Sep. 2)

The Anthrax Attacks (Sep. 8)

End of the Road (Sep. 9)

Drifting Home (Sep. 16)

Do Revenge (Sep. 16)

Lou (Sep. 23)

A Jazzman's Blues (Sep. 23)

Athena (Sep. 23)

Blonde (Sep. 28)

October

Mr. Harrigan's Phone (Oct. 5)

Luckiest Girl Alive (Oct. 7)

The Redeem Team (Oct. 7)

The Curse Of Bridge Hollow (Oct. 14)

The School For Good And Evil (Oct. 19)

Descendant (Oct. 21)

The Good Nurse (Oct. 26)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Oct. 28)

Wendell & Wild (Oct. 28)

November

Enola Holmes 2 (Nov. 4)

Falling For Christmas (Nov. 19)

Is That Black Enough For You?!? (Nov. 11)

Capturing The Killer Nurse (Nov. 11)

In Her Hands (Nov. 16)

Christmas With You (Nov. 17)

Slumberland (Nov. 18)

The Swimmers (Nov. 23)

The Noel Diary (Nov. 24)

My Father's Dragon (Nov. TBA)

Monica, O My Darling (Nov. TBA)

December

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio (Dec. 9)

The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari (Dec. 16)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Dec. 16)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh Part 1 (Dec. 20)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Dec. 23)

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical (Dec. 25)

White Noise (Dec. 30)

Lady Chatterley's Lover (Dec. TBA)

The Wonder (Dec. TBA)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Dec. TBA)

January