Watch Ana de Armas Dazzle as Marilyn Monroe in Trailer for Netflix's 'Blonde'

Netflix this week dropped a dazzling first trailer for Blonde, an upcoming drama that reimagines the life of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe. Starring Ana de Armas, whom you may remember from Knives Out and No Time to Die, the NC-17-rated drama depicts the life of Norma Jeane Baker-turned-Monroe.

The movie hits Netflix on Sept. 23.

The trailer, with its scenes of Monroe crying alone and gracefully stepping out into a sea of cameras, hints at the icon's inner conflict with the public and private portrayals of self.

The film is based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name and is directed by Andrew Dominik, who's known for movies like The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and Killing Them Softly.