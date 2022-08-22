'Knives Out' Sequel 'Glass Onion' Releasing On Netflix Dec. 23, First Look Images

Netflix has announced that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is hitting the streaming platform just in time for the holidays on Dec. 23 globally.

Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson & Dave Bautista star in @rianjohnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery pic.twitter.com/Rw8hH3Tx5T — Netflix (@netflix) August 22, 2022

The only returning actor is Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, who will be joined in the second Knives Out movie by Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. It will again be directed by Rian Johnson.

The sequel to the Academy Award-nominated murder mystery will follow a group of friends on vacation in the Mediterranean. They're invited to a private island by tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), and one person ends up dead.

Johnson said the general idea of dropping his detective Blanc into another whodunnit came from Agatha Christie's famous detective Hercule Poirot, who solved a different mystery each book.

Glass Onion will be released in theaters at a yet to be determined date prior to airing on Netflix.