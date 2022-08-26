Netflix Cancels 'Resident Evil' After One Season, Report Says

Resident Evil, one of Netflix's newest original series, has been cancelled ahead of a potential second season, according to Deadline Friday.

The first season dropped on Netflix in July, with the show split into two timelines: 2022 and post-apocalyptic 2036. Season 1 is sitting at a score of 53 on Metacritic, with a critic score of 55 on Rotten Tomatoes but an audience score of just 27.

The show, based on the popular Resident Evil video game series, also led to a movie reboot last year following six prior movies starring Milla Jovovich.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.