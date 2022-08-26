Galaxy Watch 5 Pro iPhone 14 Event Student Loan Forgiveness Best Mobile VPN National Dog Day Best Workout Headphones Galaxy Z Flip 4 Deals Best Gifts Under $500
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture Entertainment

Netflix Cancels 'Resident Evil' After One Season, Report Says

The show, based on the Resident Evil video game franchise, won't be renewed for a second season, according to a report.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
A woman opens a door where a person is chained to the wall by their wrist.
Resident Evil was released July 14.
Netflix

Resident Evil, one of Netflix's newest original series, has been cancelled ahead of a potential second season, according to Deadline Friday. 

The first season dropped on Netflix in July, with the show split into two timelines: 2022 and post-apocalyptic 2036. Season 1 is sitting at a score of 53 on Metacritic, with a critic score of 55 on Rotten Tomatoes but an audience score of just 27.

The show, based on the popular Resident Evil video game series, also led to a movie reboot last year following six prior movies starring Milla Jovovich.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

See all photos