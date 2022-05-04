'Moon Knight' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 6 Hit Disney Plus?

All six episodes of Marvel's thrilling Moon Knight miniseries are now available on Disney Plus.

The show kicked off in March with a cryptic phone call, a tragic dinner date and our first look at Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight. Here's a recap of the finale, which hit the streamer on May 4.

The next Marvel TV show hitting Disney Plus is Ms. Marvel, which premieres June 8.

Moon Knight episode release dates and times

Here's the full release schedule for Moon Knight on Disney Plus. We'll update this as more info becomes available.

Moon Knight finale trailer

View the trailer for episode 6.

What is Moon Knight about?

The trailer for Moon Knight introduces audiences to Steven Grant, a sleep-deprived and disoriented store employee played by Oscar Isaac. Grant eventually learns he has dissociative identity disorder, sharing his body with a mercenary named Marc Spector.

Marc and Steven "must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt" Marvel writes.

Here is the official trailer for Moon Knight, which features the song Day 'n' Nite by Kid Cudi. For some more fun, venture here for a trailer with commentary from Isaac and Ethan Hawke, who appears as a cult leader-type figure in the show.