'Moon Knight' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 4 Hit Disney Plus?

Marvel

Moon Knight's third episode just hit Disney Plus, meaning we've reached the halfway point of the thrilling Marvel miniseries.

The show kicked off in March with a cryptic phone call, a tragic dinner date and our first look at Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight. If you want to catch up on all the action this season, here are recaps of episodes 1, 2 and 3.

Releases will likely continue to follow those of previous Marvel shows on Disney Plus, with one episode arriving each Wednesday. We know there will be six in the season and that they'll clock in at around 40 to 50 minutes each.

Moon Knight episode release dates and times

Here's the full release schedule for Moon Knight on Disney Plus. We'll update this as more info becomes available.

Episode 1: Available now.

Episode 2: Available now.

Episode 3: Available now.

Episode 4: Wednesday, April 20, at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Wednesday, April 20, at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 5: Wednesday, April 27, at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Wednesday, April 27, at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT) Episode 6: Wednesday, May 4, at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)

Moon Knight trailer

Here's a glimpse of a London-accent-using Isaac in action.

And for some more fun, venture here for a trailer with commentary from Isaac and Ethan Hawke, who appears as a cult leader-type figure in the show.

What is Moon Knight about?

The trailer for Moon Knight introduces audiences to Steven Grant, a sleep-deprived and disoriented store employee played by Oscar Isaac. Grant eventually learns he has dissociative identity disorder, sharing his body with a mercenary named Marc Spector.

These protagonists "must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt" Marvel writes.