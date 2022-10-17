It's Official. Harrison Ford Will Join the MCU

Harrison Ford, star of iconic film franchises like Star Wars and Indiana Jones, is making the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadline confirms that the 80-year-old actor is stepping into the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, taking over from actor William Hurt, who died earlier this year.

Hurt portrayed Ross, a US Army general and later, US Secretary of State, in five Marvel films. He last appeared as Ross in 2021's Black Widow.

Ford will make his debut as Ross in Captain America: New World Order, joining actors Anthony Mackie, Carl Lumbly, Danny Ramirez, Tim Blake Nelson and Shira Haas. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

An earlier Slashfilm report suggested Ford could also play Ross in Marvel's Thunderbolts movie, coming July 26, 2024, but Deadline does not confirm that. The cast for the film already includes Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Hannah-John Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The movie is about a new group of heroes, per Marvel, and will round out the MCU's Phase 5.

Ford currently has some other notable projects in the works. He's starring in a fifth Indiana Jones movie and taking on his first TV regular role in Apple TV Plus' Shrinking.

Disney didn't respond to a request for comment.