Oscar-Winning Actor William Hurt Dies at 71

Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Actor William Hurt, who won an Oscar for 1985's drama Kiss of the Spider-Woman, has died aged 71.

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes," reads the statement from his son Will (via Variety).

Along with multiple Oscar-nominated performances (Broadcast News, Children of a Lesser God, A History of Violence), Hurt scored Emmy nominations for his TV work in Damages and Too Big to Fail.

More recently, Hurt featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus Ross, a US Army general who first appears in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Later, he appears in 2021's Black Widow as the US Secretary of State.