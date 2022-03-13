iPhone 14 Pro May Get A16 Chip National Pi Day Deals 'Turning Red' Hits Disney Plus Mask Mandate for Air Travel Lifts April 18 CNET Deal Days on March 15 PS5 Restock Tracker
Oscar-Winning Actor William Hurt Dies at 71

The actor also had a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jennifer Bisset
William Hurt attends the Premiere Of Marvel's Captain America: Civil War on April 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Actor William Hurt, who won an Oscar for 1985's drama Kiss of the Spider-Woman, has died aged 71.

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes," reads the statement from his son Will (via Variety).

Along with multiple Oscar-nominated performances (Broadcast News, Children of a Lesser God, A History of Violence), Hurt scored Emmy nominations for his TV work in Damages and Too Big to Fail.

More recently, Hurt featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus Ross, a US Army general who first appears in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Later, he appears in 2021's Black Widow as the US Secretary of State.

