Alcon Entertainment

Harrison Ford is a bona fide movie star, but he's seen considerably less on the small screen. Now, the Indiana Jones 5 actor is set to star in Shrinking, an upcoming comedy series on Apple TV Plus, where he'll be a TV regular for the first time.

Announced last year without the news of Ford's participation, the show follows a therapist played by Jason Segel who begins to tell his clients exactly what he's thinking. Segel is writing and executive producing the 10-episode series alongside Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, who both worked on Ted Lasso.

Ford will portray "a down-to earth, sharp-as-a-tack blue-collar shrink" named Dr. Phil Rhodes, according to Apple. He's a pioneer in cognitive behavioral therapy who's recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. This "forces him out of his comfort zone as he grapples with intrusive friends, his estranged family and his legacy," Apple says.

Lawrence is a co-creator of the popular Apple TV Plus show Ted Lasso and Goldstein is an actor, writer and co-executive producer of the series. Apple said it didn't yet have a release date or production start date for Shrinking to share.